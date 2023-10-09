Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Philips seeks a Senior Systems Engineer to provide technical leadership and expertise for the systems design, development and integration of the company’s sleep and respiratory care products.

Bosch has an opening for a Full Stack Web Developer to develop web applications, implement user experiences, integrate data storage solutions, prototype new ideas and technologies and more.

Finance and Business

PNC is looking for a Tax Analyst Senior to organize, prepare and analyze tax forms, research and monitor tax regulations and obligations, work with business units and mentor junior staff.

Music

Pittsburgh Guitars is hiring a Guitar Teacher to teach variety of skill levels ranging from beginner to advanced, create lesson plans based on student needs and goals and teach sight reading and music theory.

Recreation

The Allegheny County Parks system has several job openings, including Ski Slopes and Tubing Lift Operators, Ski School Instructors and Ice Rink Managers.

Retail

Dick’s Sporting Goods seeks an Assistant Store Manager – Operations to oversee day-to-day store operations, manage workforce planning, participate in community recruitment, provide store leadership and customer service and more.

Dollar Tree is hiring an Operations Assistant Manager to assist with store operational tasks; focus on front-end and sales floor activities; and hire, train and develop associates.

Administrative

Familylinks is looking for a Front Desk Coordinator to provide a range of clerical supportive services for the agency’s behavioral health programs.

Human Services

Jewish Family and Community Services is hiring a Refugee Intake Specialist to manage administrative functions related to program intake and data entry and provide information, assistance and referrals to refugee clients beginning their employment search and rebuilding their lives.

Education

The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette seeks a Child Care Partnership Coordinator to work with the community, child care centers and staff to provide comprehensive child development and family support services and instructional guidance that enhances the physical, social, emotional and intellectual development of infants and toddlers.

Nonprofit

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is looking for a Membership Engagement Specialist to present, promote and sell the Girl Scout experience and use sales techniques to execute recruitment strategies that reach membership goals.

Marketing and Communications

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania is hiring a Communications Director to develop messaging and communications strategies for the organization and its core campaigns and lead, support and develop the skills of communication specialists in the agency.

Human Resources

The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is looking for a Human Resource Manager to facilitate relationships between employees and the organization; manage the recruitment, record-keeping and retention of volunteers; and lead inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility initiatives.

Healthcare

Lifespace Communities is hiring a Director of Home Health to direct resident care, conduct assessments, and collaborate with physicians and other healthcare professionals to develop and implement care plans, assist with medication administration and provide treatments.

Clinical Management Consultants seeks an MRI Imaging, Technologist to perform total body MRI scanning for patients; communicate with patients, family members and physicians; and collaborate with clinical specialists to perform quality assurance, regulatory testing and other imaging initiatives.

Advanced Manufacturing

The Kurt J. Lesker Company seeks an Assembly Technician to assemble standard and custom panels, sub-assemblies and systems and assemble and modify cables and electrical assemblies from schematics and work instructions.

MSA has an opening for a Final Assembly Production Supervisor to develop and execute production plans, work with supply chain staff and plant support groups, manage equipment problems and repairs, participate in continuous improvement projects and more.

Job Fairs

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., ATI is hosting a Hiring Event at 2070 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monaca, where job seekers can meet with recruiters and interview on-site for production workers and maintenance technicians positions. Register.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Kane Community Living Centers in McKeesport, Glen Hazel, Ross and Scott are hosting In-person Career Fairs at all four sites, where job seekers can learn about a wide variety of nursing positions. Register.

On Friday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main (Oakland) is hosting a Fall Job Fair, where attendees can speak with more than 20 hiring representatives from employers in the areas of higher education, banking, health care and more. Register.

