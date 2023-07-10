Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Astrobotic seeks a Cable Harness Engineer – Lunar Surface Systems to design wiring harness assemblies for lunar surface systems, facilitate EMI and TVAC testing, support harness integration in flight and engineering hardware and more.

Meta is hiring a Research Engineer to develop highly scalable computer technology, design a feature roadmap for cutting-edge platforms, code in a variety of languages, develop real-time systems for analyzing human behavior, and develop algorithms and systems for integrating multiple sensors and modalities.

Nonprofit

The Andy Warhol Museum seeks a Director of Digital Engagement to manage a digital presence for the museum that includes emerging technologies; produce content for various digital outlets including web, in-gallery interactive projects and mobile apps; develop relationships with local, national and international technology providers and more.

Workforce Development

Partner4Work is looking for a Data Manager to lead the collection, analysis and reporting of data for a wide range of federal, state and locally funded workforce development programs.

Higher Education

Carnegie Mellon University seeks a Deputy Director – School of Computer Science to oversee departmental support staff, serve as an advisor to faculty and staff on matters of policy and administration, provide day-to-day operational support, and develop budgets, financial reporting and business analysis.

Design

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has an opening for a Digital Production Manager to receive, organize, catalog and manage various media files from graphic designers and other content creators.

Healthcare

UPMC’s Pinnacle Health Medical Services is hiring a Medical Assistant to assist physicians with various aspects of patient care, including clerical, environmental and organizational tasks.

Architecture

Strada Architecture is looking for a Senior Project Architect to lead multidisciplinary project teams and consultants; manage client interaction, project design and team collaboration; mentor team members and more.

Human Services

Recovery Centers of America seeks a Recovery Support Specialist to provide assistance to substance abuse, mental health and emotionally unstable patients, while also supporting nursing and medical staff.

Finance and Business

Citizens Bank is hiring a Business Banking Virtual Relationship Manager to manage a portfolio of 325-350 small business customers, handle a wide range of customer needs and complete administrative tasks.

Acrusure has an opening for an Accounting Analyst I to support the company’s regional accounting team; assist with agency partner onboarding, interim accounting and earn-out reviews; and oversee agency partner accounting.

Guardian Storage is hiring an Associate Manager to oversee day-to-day property operations, drive growth and performance, maximize revenue and occupancy, handle customer sales and inquires, promote and maintain the property, and collect payments.

Hospitality

Marriott International seeks an Event Planning Coordinator to meet with group coordinators, host functions and oversee all event arrangements.

Facilities

Family House is looking for a Maintenance Associate to perform maintenance and repair duties to ensure the preservation and upkeep of the agency’s buildings and properties.

Administrative

Tucker Arensberg seeks a Legal Secretary to support attorneys and paralegals with administrative tasks, including dictation, correspondence, filing, answering phones, word processing, scheduling and additional clerical duties.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is hiring an Executive Assistant to provide a wide range of secretarial and high-level administrative support to the organization’s CEO.

Human Resources

Propel Schools seeks a Talent Acquisition Specialist II to source, evaluate and deliver a diverse pool of candidates across multiple job functions, career levels and locations and cultivate relationships with recruiting partners, hiring managers, stakeholders and networks.

Retail

Giant Eagle has an opening for a Prepared Foods Team Member to fill orders, stock food and beverage areas, and assist customers in the deli and meat departments.

Advanced Manufacturing

O’Neal Steel seeks an Operations Supervisor to oversee the processing, loading and shipping of orders for customer deliveries.

CSX has an opening for a Welder to complete repairs and maintenance for rail welding processes, perform grinding tasks using power and hand tools, inspect, maintain and replace equipment and more.



