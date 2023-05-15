Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



Nonprofit

Pittsburgh United seeks a Political Education and Training Director to develop a comprehensive organizing training and political education curriculum that grows the knowledge and confidence of members, while simultaneously engaging the broader community.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy seeks a GIS and Information Analyst I to manage the organization’s geographic information system, databases and projects related to land conservation, land stewardship and conservation science.



IT and Engineering



Ansys has an opening for an R&D Engineer II (Post-Processing and Graphics) to develop software products and supporting systems and collaborate with a team to understand customer requirements and accomplish development objectives.



FedEx Ground is hiring a Data Scientist – Sr. Data Scientist to employ scientific methods and data discovery tools, extract information from large data sets, develop solutions that visually communicate results, serve as a subject matter expert for data structure and storage and collaborate with IT departments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific seeks a Software Engineer to develop, test, debug and maintain Java web applications in accordance with functional requirements and scope of work as part of an agile scrum team.



Finance and Business



Bank of America has an opening for a Financial Center Manager to oversee the daily management of a financial center and its employees.



PPG is looking for a Digital Product Manager – eCommerce to drive financial impact, execute assigned product vision and strategy, manage the end-to-end product lifecycle, identify market opportunities and define a roadmap based on customer needs, financial impact, insights and data analysis.



Human Resources



Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh seeks a Human Resources Business Partner to align business objectives with employees and management in designated business units.



Design



Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop seeks a Graphic Artist / Painter to handle a broad range of creative needs, including design concepts, commercial materials, visual merchandising displays, promotional content, branding, art and displays for retail locations, and fine art painting.



Higher Education

Chatham University is hiring a Donor Relations Manager to execute a variety of special fundraising and stewardship projects and programs.



Customer Service

Homewood Suites by Hilton is hiring a Front Desk Clerk to oversee the hotel’s front desk, provide guest services and assistance, handle concerns and issues, manage cash procedures, work with a variety of departments, respond to calls, lobby visitors and team members and more.



Marketing and Communications

The UPMC Rehabilitation Institute seeks a Marketing Representative to develop referral sources through new and established contacts, promote CRS as the provider of choice for the traditional and specialty rehabilitation services of the company’s rehab team, and communicate with healthcare team members, physicians, office managers, patients/family members and corporate management.



Human Services



Familylinks has an opening for an Older Adult Care Manager to coordinate support services for participants and their families/caregivers, including assessment, resource counseling, service planning and monitoring.



Lifesteps is looking for a Direct Support Professional to provide care to individuals while improving their quality of life and assisting them in learning to live and function as independently as possible in their homes and community.



Recreation



The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hiring a Carousel Operator for the PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza.



Culinary



La Gourmandine is hiring Bread and Danish Bakers and Pastry Chef Assistants for its Hazelwood location.



Administrative



Winchester Thurston School is looking for an Advancement Services Coordinator to manage database administration, data entry, gift recording processes, information systems management and financial reporting.



Retail



Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania seeks an Assistant Store Manager to support the daily operations of the retail store/outlet, including management, sales, customer-focused services and personnel.

Advanced Manufacturing

ChemDAQ is looking for a Field Service Technician to install gas monitors and associated equipment at customer sites, train end users, serve as a technical services support representative, assemble and test equipment, troubleshoot electronics and repair displays and sensor assemblies, facilitate onsite sensor exchanges and more.



Matthews International Corporation is hiring an Assembly Operator to assemble and produce products, parts and materials using hand tools, jigs, fixtures, adhesives and fasteners according to production standards and schedules.

