Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering

SAP has an opening for a Technology Senior Consultant to support the company’s technical workstream by coordinating technical stakeholders, managing delivery activities with technology partners, executing solution deployments, and leveraging the capabilities of the latest technology platforms.

Actalent is looking for an Automation Engineer to design, implement, test, commission and evaluate automation systems, and work with customers to finalize designs and provide technical advice.

PennDOT is looking for a Civil Engineer (Transportation) to contribute to the design team, create and implement construction and right-of-way plans, support operations, and provide support for all project stages.

Higher Education

Chatham University seeks a Director of Operations & Food System Engagement to work with the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food and Transformation to develop, implement and manage programs that support a regional food system within Appalachia and engage students in applied learning experiences with regional and national food system stakeholders and partners.

Human Services

American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania seeks a Disaster Recovery Caseworker to support the disaster recovery of individuals, families and communities through the activities of casework, recovery planning and systems, and community recovery.

Sisters Place is hiring a Community Resource Coordinator to serve as the first point of contact for guests, constituents and clients, provide resources and referrals, manage the intake area, operate the Safe Space Program, and maintain files.

Education

Literacy Pittsburgh seeks an English Language Learning Instructor to lead classes utilizing the organization’s Ready and Relevant curriculum and provide instruction and support that advances student learning and goal attainment.

Nonprofit

Manchester Bidwell Corporation is hiring a Grants Writer/Researcher to coordinate the collection of information from affiliates for grant proposal submissions, write accurate and timely proposals and research funding opportunities.



JADA House International is looking for a Program Manager to oversee the organization’s Kinship Program supporting grandparents and nontraditional caregivers.



Finance and Business

First Commonwealth Bank seeks a Financial Solutions Specialist I to participate in day-to-day operations, solve problems for personal and business customers, and help run the Financial Solutions Center.



Edward Jones has an opening for a Branch Office Administrator to deliver personalized service to clients, participate in the annual business planning process to assist with developing strategies for the upcoming year, drive marketing activities and execute events.

Retail

ALDI is hiring an Assistant Store Manager to supervise day-to-day store activities, lead store performance, manage schedules, develop operational action plans and identify team training opportunities.

AutoZone has an opening for a Shift Supervisor to support productivity, drive sales, oversee expenses, train store personnel, and provide customer service.

Operations

The Education Partnership is hiring an Operations Associate, Inventory to help oversee inventory, services, operations, supply chain, safety and cleanliness for the organization’s facility.

Marketing and Communications

Family House seeks a Manager of Marketing and Communications to oversee marketing functions, including communications, graphic design, branding, digital marketing, social media, and internal and external strategy.

Healthcare

Vincentian Marian Manor is hiring a Manager of Clinical Excellence to provide resident services, oversee personnel, medical records, communication, compliance and risk management, manage multiple priorities, and promote a resident-centered care environment.



Human Resources



Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is looking for a Job Coach to provide individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment with job-specific training, support and supervision.

Customer Service

DHL has an opening for a Field Services Agent to provide customer service, sales and operational support for the company’s Service Center.

Advanced Manufacturing

ATI has an opening for a Maintenance Leader to coordinate the work of employees responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing mill and specialty steel manufacturing systems, equipment and mechanical components and oversee building, facility and equipment maintenance.

Form Energy is hiring a Senior Manager, Assembly Manufacturing to oversee the team that defines and deploys cell, module and battery assembly processes from prototype to high-volume manufacturing lines.



Looking for more job opportunities? Check out our recent job boards here.