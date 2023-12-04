Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Nonprofit

Grounded is looking for an Executive Director to oversee the management of the organization, including long-term visioning, strategic planning, thought leadership, operations and financial planning.

Operations

Barrel & Flow is hiring a Festival Coordinator to ensure the execution of the festival on August 10, 2024, including managing vendor relationships, coordinating operational tasks working collaboratively with multiple teams.

IT and Engineering

Huntington has an opening for a Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst – Expert to lead the review of technical threat data, and enrich it with contextual information to result in finished intelligence products.

Business and Finance

Trane Technologies seeks a Regional Business Manager to achieve annual financial goals and profitable revenue growth by driving account sales, maintaining relationships with customers, prospecting for new accounts, maximizing sales, and managing account communications and campaigns.

Recreation

Venture Outdoors is hiring an Outdoor Educator to lead outdoor trips, environmental lessons, school visits and virtual sessions with youth, in activities such as hiking, flat water paddling, biking and geocaching.

FedEx Services has an opening for a Payroll Administrator to provide support services including research for employees, vendors and taxing authorities.

Administrative

Castle Biosciences is hiring a Clinical Services, Order Entry Specialist to oversee clinical data entry, evaluate, manage and review clinical test orders and utilize a laboratory information management system.

The City of Pittsburgh seeks an Administrative Specialist to provide administrative support to the Public Safety Department.

Facilities

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is hiring a Building Maintainer to perform systemwide preventive and corrective maintenance assignments related to building and facilities upkeep.

Marketing and Communications

South West Regional Chamber of Commerce seeks a Marketing and Outreach Coordinator to execute marketing campaigns, manage social media, enhance brand awareness, coordinate outreach, foster partnerships and create content to connect with target audiences.

Robert Morris University is hiring a Marketing Coordinator to assist with activities and projects that showcase and elevate the university’s brand and values.

Retail

Anthropologie Home Outlet has an opening for a Stock Associate to support store operations with an emphasis on stock processes, the flow of products at all stages, inventory receipt, product placement and customer pickup.

Human Services

Healthy Start seeks a Perinatal Mental Health Clinician to provide in-home cognitive behavioral therapy to participants as well as short-term therapeutic interventions and care coordination to support families.

Macedonia FACE is hiring a Community Engagement Case Manager to provide comprehensive nonmedical case management for senior citizens, including coordinating aging services, public health education, health promotion and community outreach activities.

Workforce Development

Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh seeks a Job Coach – Employment Support Specialist to provide job trainings and facilitate employment outcomes for consumers who are blind or vision impaired or have other disabilities.

Education

Sewickley Academy has an opening for a Learning Specialist to provide creative and targeted intervention and learning strategies to individuals and groups of students while supporting academic progress and building executive functioning skills.

Customer Service

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh seeks a Customer Engagement Associate to provide customer service and ensure quality user experiences throughout the library’s Beechview branch.

Advanced Manufacturing

Acutronic is looking for a Mechanical Assembler II to assemble mechanical systems and components, resolve mechanical issues, ensure that products meet required standards and participate in continuous improvement initiatives.

Eaton has an opening for a Production Supervisor to supervise production processes and employee resources and ensure the timely delivery of parts to meet customer expectations.



Job Fair



AHN Forbes is hosting a 2-Day Hiring Event on Tuesday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 2570 Haymaker Road in Monroeville, where job seekers can learn about Food Services positions and interview on-site. Register.

