Nonprofit

The Pittsburgh Innovation District seeks an Opportunity Manager to drive growth, create benefits for the broader community and residents of marginalized neighborhoods, coordinate district coalitions, and leverage the district as a platform to advance economic opportunity.

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is hiring a Manager of Volunteer Engagement to execute volunteer events and programs for corporate partners and individuals and supervise a team of coordinators.

Focus on Renewal has an opening for a Program Assistant to perform administrative tasks and assist with the operations of the Achieving Change Through Transitional Employment Services community violence intervention program.

IT and Engineering

Huntington Bank is looking for a Data Engineer Lead to serve as a data engineering lead, create and maintain data pipelines and frameworks, automate analyses, and drive automation in data integration and management.

Marketing and Communications

Carnegie Museum of Art is hiring a Marketing & Design Coordinator to provide support for the museum’s integrated marketing and design functions.

Retail

Burlington has an opening for a Retail Stocking Team Supervisor to oversee store operations and back-of-house areas as a member of the leadership team.

Finance and Business

Lanxess has an opening for a Director of Governmental Affairs – North America to position the company’s business units toward elected officials and key trade associations, pursue government funding opportunities, develop relationships with federal, state and local officials and more.

Carnegie Learning is looking for an Assistant Corporate Controller to ensure accurate accounting and financial reporting, processes and compliance.

Comcast has an opening for a Senior Manager, Finance & Accounting to oversee day-to-day finance and accounting functions, ensure that operational plans are aligned with business objectives, contribute to functional strategy development and manage a group of employees.

Construction

Action Builders is looking for a Construction Laborer to work on active construction sites for home additions and large interior renovation projects.

Healthcare

Encompass Health is hiring an RN Supervisor to oversee nursing operations, including employee activities, assessments, and implementation of patient care programs, policies and procedures.



Fresenius Medical Care seeks a Patient Care Technician to support RNs by providing dialysis treatment to patients, opening and maintaining the clinic, testing equipment, and reviewing treatment sheets.



Education

Community In Schools of Pittsburgh-Allegheny County seeks a Resource Specialist (Duquesne School District) to deploy the organization’s full-service community schools model by providing case management to students and their families who face difficulties with engaging in their learning environment.

Administrative

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has an opening for a Receptionist to serve as the first line of communication between the public and the organization and the primary base of communications for the site’s daily operations.

Customer Service

Dormont Public Library is hiring a Desk/Computer Lab Attendant to assist patrons with library resources and research, provide customer service, answer phone calls, operate office equipment, assist with donations and book sales and more.

Human Services

Angel’s Place is looking for a Family Support Director to provide therapeutic support, resources and referrals to families, manage community partnerships, implement special projects, trainings and staff development activities and more.

Advanced Manufacturing

Eaton has an opening for a Tool & Die Technician to build and repair stamping dies, assembly and brazing fixtures, gauges and hand tools; set up tooling; fabricate prototypes; and work on the design and industrialization of products.

The Alloy Group is looking for a Laborer to perform demolition and environmental remediation services for construction projects in a variety of settings and environments.

Job Fairs

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside (Herberman Conference Center- Room 201AB), where job seekers can learn about openings for Patient Care Technicians, Nursing Assistants and Family Patient Concierges. Register.

Campbell Transportation Company is hosting a Maritime Hiring Event on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel Pittsburgh Meadow Lands in Washington, where job seekers can participate in on-the-spot interviews for Captains, Pilots, Tankermen, Engineers and Deckhands (no experience is necessary for entry-level positions). Register.



