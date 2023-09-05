Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Carnegie Robotics has an opening for a Software Engineer – Computer Vision to build a 3D representation of an environment that a robot might operate in and design APIs to integrate algorithms with the company’s robot software stack.

ConnectiveRx is looking for a Data Scientist to refine large datasets to produce information for advanced analytics, develop data innovation strategies, establish automated processes for model development, assist with implementing an enterprise data platform and more.

Nonprofit

The New Hazlett Theater seeks a Director of Advancement to lead a comprehensive communications and fundraising program, deepen connections with audiences and donors, leverage data for outreach and community engagement efforts, and track results.

Chamber Music Pittsburgh is looking for a Director of Operations to overhaul internal operations, oversee day-to-day administrative and financial tasks, steer workplace culture, policies and procedures, and shepherd the arts organization through a stage of administrative growth.

Marketing and Communications

The Mattress Factory is hiring a Marketing Project Manager to assist with the planning, execution and tracking of marketing projects and initiatives.

Denny Civic Solutions has an opening for a Social Media Strategist to create, execute and produce content for strategic social media campaigns.

Human Resources

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh seeks a Human Resources Generalist to support the administration of HR programs and policies, including onboarding, benefits coordination, data entry, compliance, financial audits, payroll, annual reports and employee relations.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hiring a Human Resources Business Partner to lead employee relations initiatives and talent acquisition strategies, improve employee engagement and productivity, and provide hands-on support to employees and managers.

Finance and Business

Sheetz has an opening for a Senior Business Analyst – Consumer Digital to manage requirements gathering, business processes and workflow analyses, and assist with launching technology solutions for digital platforms.

Key Bank is looking for a Licensed Private Client Banker to deliver financial solutions, products, services and customer support to a client base with up to $2 milion in investable assets.

DePaul School for Hearing and Speech seeks a Business Office Manager to manage day-to-day financial operations and additional administrative functions, including overseeing funding streams and reporting requirements at individual, local, state and federal levels.

Sales

NEXTpittsburgh seeks an Account Executive to prospect and secure advertising and sponsorships. The Account Executive will be responsible for managing the sales process by identifying new prospects, pitching and recommending sales opportunities based on customer goals, needs and budgets.

UPS has an opening for an Account Executive to manage a portfolio of business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers within a specific geographical area.

American Eagle Outfitters seeks an Aerie Sales Leader to support a store leadership team, oversee shifts, provide guest experiences, manage store operations, motivate associates and drive sales results.

Administrative

PA Women Work is looking for an Administrative Coordinator to manage program administration, HR paperwork and state invoicing, and use a customer-service approach to work across departments to maintain the organization’s administrative and operational systems and details.

Healthcare

The Squirrel Hill Health Center seeks a Chief of Operations to oversee operations, compliance and regulatory requirements, manage integrated service lines and risk management, lead a staff across multiple disciplines, represent the organization to community partners, and collaborate on strategic planning initiatives.

Human Services

Allegheny Children’s Initiative, a subsidiary of Partners For Quality Inc., is hiring a Service Coordinator to provide direct mental health service coordination services in the community to children and adolescents with serious mental and behavioral health disorders.

Advanced Manufacturing

ATI has an opening for a Production Worker to operate mobile equipment and cranes, produce plate products in a heavy industrial environment, use computer interfaces and assist with maintenance activities.

Bayer is hiring a Manufacturing Associate II to provide support and resources for the assembly and manufacturing of medical devices, perform inspections, serve as a mentor to manufacturing production floor personnel, and recommend solutions for design, process, productivity and quality.

Job Fair

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Friday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with a variety of companies. Register.



