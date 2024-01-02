Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Middough has an opening for a Senior Electrical Engineer to participate in multiple projects from inception to completion, including preparing data, performing engineering designs and calculations, developing electrical solutions and evaluating bids.

PwC is looking for a U.S. Tech-Senior Developer – Microsoft Technologies to design, test and deploy software, applications, solutions and services that meet business obligations.

Duquesne Light Co. is hiring an Operations Center Electrical Engineer IV to

provide technical support in the areas of transmission and distribution planning and system reliability.

Nonprofit

Chamber Music Pittsburgh seeks an Executive Director to provide organizational leadership for revenue growth, fundraising, strategic planning, artistic, human and financial resources, diverse programming, and marketing and communication efforts.

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures is hiring a Patron Experience Associate to perform online, phone and event box office duties, provide customer service, create email marketing campaigns, organize event promotions through social media and partnerships, write marketing content and draft grant applications.



Christian Immigration Advocacy Center is looking for a Development Officer to manage the agency’s fundraising process, including donors, contributions and grants.

Administrative

Winchester Thurston School seeks an Academic Department Assistant to provide administrative and clerical support and serve as the first point of contact for the academic department.

Retail

DICK’S Sporting Goods is hiring a Merchandise Administrator to provide day-to-day support for buying department operations, including report generation, system entry, purchase order writing, style creation, sample management and vendor follow-up.

Whole Foods Market has an opening for a Produce Order Writer (Buyer / Inventory Replenishment) to order, replenish and merchandise produce, participate in regional purchasing and promotions programs, monitor inventory control, develop promotional displays and provide customer service.

Marketing and Communications

The Pittsburgh Theological Seminary seeks a Communications Strategist to write content for print and online materials, assist with search engine optimization, manage

media relations and expand relationships with partners to increase marketing of events and programs.

Business and Finance

The Lawrenceville Corp. is looking for a Business District Manager to manage relationships with Lawrenceville’s business community, support community participation, lead commercial development and business district repositioning, and oversee hospitality initiatives, marketing and communications strategies, and membership.

Huntington has an opening for a Senior Regulatory Reporting Associate to prepare, complete and submit regulatory filings for the bank.



Walsh is looking for a Project Accountant I to manage the day-to-day accounting for five to 15 projects at a time.

Culinary

The Fairmont Pittsburgh is hiring a Steward to provide support for the hotel’s food and beverage team and dining experiences, including care and inspection of all flatware, tableware and kitchen equipment.

Healthcare

BMP Behavioral Health seeks a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner to provide patient care services in the mental health and drug and alcohol departments and outpatient and inpatient environments.

Travel

AAA has an opening for a Travel Adviser to sell international and domestic travel packages and products, including cruises, land packages, travel itineraries and airline, car and hotel bookings.

Operations

Lanxess is hiring a Head of Procurement Operations & Systems to oversee procurement processes and systems in North America across the entire purchasing management process.

Higher Education

Chatham University seeks an Assistant Professor of Graduate Psychology to teach, advise and conduct research in the university’s counseling psychology program, serve on dissertation committees, evaluate examinations and perform admissions activities.

Advanced Manufacturing

Matthews International Corp. is hiring a Senior Machine Operator to set up, calibrate and operate machines to produce materials and parts for a variety of applications.

Compunetix is looking for a Quality Assurance Inspector to verify received materials; assemble printed circuit boards, cables and mechanical assemblies; manage and document inspection information; and identify components and hardware.



