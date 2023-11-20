Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Carnegie Mellon University’s National Robotics Engineering Center seeks a Senior Robotics Engineer to develop robotic systems and simulation tools to facilitate the validation and testing of robotic applications.

BNY Mellon is hiring an Associate, Technology Service Desk/On-Site Support Analyst II to provide day-to-day support, lead troubleshooting and implementation efforts for technology products and applications, and perform maintenance, repairs and installation tasks for PC and infrastructure issues.

Business and Finance

POWER has an opening for a Chief Financial Officer to oversee the agency’s financial operations and strategy, including accounting, investments, banking operations, revenues and assets, and sustainable growth.

Erie Insurance is looking for a Senior Claims Support Specialist to perform complex claims, systems-related tasks and administrative activities, provide zone support and train users on the company’s systems.

East End Food Co-op is hiring a Finance & Payroll Coordinator to lead fiscal responsibility, provide accurate financial information and ensure the timely payment of bills and payroll.

Nonprofit

Trinity School for Ministry is looking for a Development Coordinator to provide departmental administrative and clerical support for the organization’s fundraising and advancement efforts and database.

Hospitality

Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe seeks a Food & Beverage Manager to oversee the food and beverage department, provide leadership, drive revenue and profitability, and maintain customer satisfaction, profitability and employee engagement.

Duquesne Club is looking for an Assistant Restaurant Manager to execute dining department functions, provide member services and perform supervisory activities.

Education

Shady Lane School has an opening for an Educator to implement a developmentally appropriate curriculum in an infant through pre-K classroom focused on social-emotional learning.

South Fayette Township School District seeks a Classroom Paraeducator to assist children with learning, behavioral, emotional and social difficulties, self-sufficiency, communications, and interpersonal, mobility and behavioral skills, and provide support for teachers in all facets of the educational program.

Healthcare

The Squirrel Hill Health Center is hiring an Outpatient Therapist to evaluate, treat and assist patients in overcoming mental health, social/emotional and economic barriers.



Walgreens has an opening for a Pharmacy Operations Manager to deliver patient care, prepare medications, lead workflow and operations, coordinate schedules, execute business administrative activities and manage inventory.

Human Resources

DDI has an opening for a Human Resources Coordinator to provide support to the company’s Global People Services Department while driving a variety of HR initiatives and projects.

Carpentry

Action Builders is looking for a Project Lead Carpenter to frame homes, run a crew for home additions and large interior renovation projects, manage employees and subcontractors on a job site, and communicate with project and field managers.

Administrative

LIFE Pittsburgh is hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide support for the organization’s adult day health care center, including coordinating meetings, preparing materials and correspondence, managing office administrative duties, monitoring operations and ensuring regulatory compliance and participant outcomes.

Retail

HomeGoods is looking for a Retail Merchandise Associate to deliver customer service; organize store environments; maintain operational, merchandise and loss prevention standards; and work in multiple areas of the store to support business needs.



Riverstone Books has an opening for a Bookseller to provide customer service; talk about, recommend and sell books; maintain store inventory; perform point-of-sale transactions; create displays; assist with in-store events and wrap gifts.

Advanced Manufacturing

Heartland Fabrication is hiring an Industrial Welder to fabricate and repair materials utilizing welding processes and techniques in vertical, horizontal and overhead positions.

U.S. Steel has an opening for a General Laborer – Utility Person to operate equipment and perform tasks that support production and service units in a heavy industrial environment.

Job Fair

ATI is hosting a Materials Hiring Event on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 500 Green St. in Washington, PA, where job seekers can meet recruiters and interview on-site for Production Worker, Machinist and Maintenance Technician positions. Register.

