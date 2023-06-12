Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering



Alstom has an opening for a Project Engineering Manager to oversee the technical contractual scope of projects, including delivery, quality, cost, performance, scheduled and variation orders.



Mastech Digital has several technology openings, including a Front-End Developer, Angular Developer, Spring Boot/Microservices Developer, Java Developer, API Developer and more.



Operations



ALDI is looking for a Warehouse Associate to receive, select and prepare products for delivery to customers and help keep stores stocked with products.



Nonprofit



Operation Better Block seeks an Executive Director to lead the organization, oversee fundraising, marketing and strategic planning, and ensure that the staff, board of directors and the community are aligned in support of the organization’s mission and values.



Community Kitchen Pittsburgh is hiring a Program Director to manage the organization’s training programs, including services development, delivery and evaluation, community relationship cultivation, program outcomes, and social service operations.

The Pittsburgh CLO is looking for a Manager of Institutional Giving to oversee the organization’s corporate, foundation and government giving programs.



Healthcare

Allegheny Valley Hospital seeks a Patient Care Technician – Float Pool to provide direct care to patients, assist with unit coordination, perform basic nursing procedures for patients in stable condition, and assist the RN with the care of acutely ill patients.



Design



Robert Morris University is hiring a Graphic Designer for Athletics to enhance the visual identity of athletic programs, serve as a creative liaison between departments, and create graphics, social media visuals, fundraising materials, fan giveaways, presentations, email newsletters, advertising, and brand installations.



Human Services



POWER has an opening for an Assessment Specialist to provide critical alcohol and other drug assessment and referral services in a gender-responsive and trauma-informed manner to clients.

Foundation of Hope seeks a Youth Diversion Coordinator to manage the organization’s community-driven harm reduction program that helps low-level youth offenders avoid involvement in the court system by participating in restorative programming and intervention services.



Finance and Business



The Pittsburgh Foundation has an opening for a Senior Accountant to perform accounting and reporting services for the foundation and its supporting organizations.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is hiring a Business Analyst – Operations to oversee project requests from stakeholders, serve as a conduit between operations and finance, generate project reports, and perform budgeting and accounting functions.



Marketing and Communications



The Allegheny Intermediate Unit seeks a Communications Specialist to support the planning and execution of a variety of communication initiatives for assigned client groups.



Education



Early Learning Connections is hiring a Program/Center Director to oversee operations and activities for children and families enrolled in the organization’s children’s center programs.



Administrative



The Peer Support & Advocacy Network seeks an Administrative Assistant to perform a wide range of administrative duties for the agency’s management staff.



NovaCare is hiring a Patient Service Specialist to greet and register patients, schedule appointments, conduct insurance authorizations and verifications, collect co-pays, respond to requests from patients, providers and coworkers, and assist with clinic maintenance.



Advanced Manufacturing



Aerotech is looking for a Precision CNC Grinder to program, set up and operate a variety of CNC grinding machines, produce newly designed parts, inspect parts using precision measurement tools and more.



The Original Mattress Factory has an opening for a Manufacturing Employee to produce hand-built mattresses and box springs and operate equipment.

Job Fairs



The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, June 22, from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for job seekers to network with county employees and learn about opportunities within county government.

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree By Hilton Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with employers from all industries, discuss open positions and receive free resume services.

