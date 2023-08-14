Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Covestro is hiring a Technical Service Representative to maintain an array of equipment and machines for process and application development, and facilitate in-house repairs and technology upgrades.

Highmark is looking for a Principal Software Engineer to build scalable software applications across digital channels in order to serve customers.

Cybersecurity



Bosch has an opening for a Cybersecurity Forensics Analyst to perform a variety of duties, including log analysis, incident response, forensics, risk assessment and system and tooling development.

Healthcare

Sunrise Senior Living is looking for a Medical Technician to administer and document medications and provide care, treatments and services to residents.

Customer Service



Roxian Theatre is hiring a Box Office Ticket Seller to assist guests at live events by selling tickets and passes, distributing pre-purchased tickets, searching for lost articles, and implementing venue policies.

Education

The Environmental Charter School seeks an Associate Director of Special Education to provide professional development and training and support staff across four buildings in the implementation of IEPs and special education programming, practices and analysis.

DePaul School for Hearing and Speech is hiring an Early Childhood Educator (SAILL Preschool) to participate in the collaborative development of a preschool program, meet the needs of children with moderate to severe speech-language delays and collaborate with preschool classroom teachers and speech language pathologists as part of the instructional team.

Design

DICK’s Sporting Goods is looking for a Technical Designer to manage the fit and construction of garments for larger categories within a line of products.

Human Resources

Equus Workforce Solutions has an opening for a Talent Engagement Specialist to greet clients, manage a database and reception area, direct office communications and outreach, schedule appointments, and assist with new participant orientations.

Mt. Lebanon Extended Day Program seeks a Human Resources Assistant to provide administrative support for a variety of human resources functions and special projects.

Nonprofit

Reading Ready Pittsburgh is hiring an Early Literacy Hub Coordinator to support the development and growth of the Mon Valley Early Literacy Hub.

Business and Finance

Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh seeks an Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Accountant to maintain the integrity and mission of the organization’s financial system.

FedEx Services has an opening for a Procurement Specialist to complete sourcing and procurement assignments, develop stakeholder relationships, support business operations, and assist with supplier negotiations and vendor management activities.

Culinary

Pastries A-La-Carte is looking for a Cake Decorator to assemble and decorate cakes while incorporating new techniques and styles.

The Manchester Bidwell Corporation Training Center seeks a Culinary Arts Program Instructor to facilitate student mastery of course competencies and curricula, implement learning assessments and support graduates in meeting the evolving needs of the employment market.

Retail

Nautical Bowls has an opening for a General Manager to contribute to the company’s scalable growth and oversee a franchise location, including store hiring, people management, growth and performance of team members, scheduling, inventory, payroll and marketing initiatives.

Administrative

La Roche University is hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide various levels of administrative support for the Education and Nursing Division.

Advanced Manufacturing

United States Steel Corporation seeks a Plant Reliability Specialist I to provide technical support to operating units and implement maintenance reliability strategies across the company’s flat roll manufacturing facilities.

Opulo is looking for a Manufacturing Technician to fabricate and assemble machines and products, perform pre-assembly activities and inspections, debug assembly issues, manage order shipments and more.



Job Fair



Select Medical/NovaCare Rehabilitation is hosting a walk-in Hiring Event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 400 Technology Dr. (Suite 120) in Canonsburg, where job seekers can learn about openings for Patient Account Representatives, Correspondence Representatives, Bilingual Customer Service Representatives, and Billing Representatives.

