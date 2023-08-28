Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Duolingo has an opening for a Senior AI Research Engineer to oversee projects from end-to-end, including ideation, data collection, research and development, and putting work in front of the company’s learners.

RT Patterson is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to design and implement electrical systems for heavy industrial facilities.

PNC has an opening for a Technology Engineer (Storage/NAS) to monitor systems and infrastructure, maintain operational and performance levels, perform troubleshooting, analyze metrics, and create sustainable systems and services through automation.

Construction

Mascaro is hiring a Superintendent to manage projects; oversee field operations, site safety, productivity, scheduling, work quality, trade contractors and suppliers; and build relationships with owners, client subcontractors, tradespeople and coworkers.

Marketing and Communications

Merkle has an opening for a Senior Specialist, Search Engine Marketing to plan, optimize and report on campaigns to meet client success metrics and provide team support for additional projects.



Duquesne University is looking for an Assistant Director of Strategic Communications – Intercollegiate Athletics to implement communications strategies related to Duquesne’s 20-sport Division I athletics programs and oversee media relations for the Women’s Basketball and assigned Olympic sports.

Business and Finance

Mainstay Life Services seeks a Payroll Specialist to ensure the accurate processing and recording of the agency’s payroll, attendance, personnel benefits, staff profile information, and expense reimbursements.

Tucker Arensberg is looking for an Accountant to maintain the firm’s general ledger, including monthly journal entries, account balancing and bank reconciliations; prepare financial and statistical reports, profitability analyses and work papers; and perform ad hoc analyses.

Administrative

Howard Hanna is looking for an Administrative Assistant to provide support to real estate agents and branch operations within the commercial real estate industry and marketing department.

Nonprofit

The Open Door is hiring a Program Coordinator to assist with all agency programs, including volunteer recruitment and supervision, curriculum implementation, program coordination, parent outreach and support, and administrative duties.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens seeks a Guest Service and Events Associate to greet customers, assist with admissions and purchasing functions, and provide guest services in the gift shop.

Reading Is FUNdamental Pittsburgh is hiring a Program Team Member to participate in all aspects of program development and delivery and community and partner relations.

Culinary

big Burito Restaurant Group has an opening for a Soba Prep Cook to portion food products prior to cooking according to the restaurant’s standard portion sizes, recipe specifications, cooking methods, quality standards, and kitchen procedures; maintain cooling charts; and label prepped foods.

Healthcare

BAYADA Home Health Care seeks a Direct Care Worker to provide care to clients, including daily living activities, housekeeping, use of mechanical devices, home management tasks and medication assistance.

Retail

IKEA has an opening for a Retail Sales Associate to serve as an expert consultant on a broad range of home furnishing solutions, products and services; assist customers; keep the sales floor clean, priced and fully stocked; and assemble product displays.

Advanced Manufacturing

Haemonetics is hiring a Facilities Mechanical Technician to repair and maintain equipment and utilities using manufacturing specifications and perform skilled labor across multiple functions and operations of the company’s preventive maintenance system.

Universal Stainless seeks a Crane Operator to operate cranes and controls, transfer hot metal to vessels, observe and determine safety loads, inspect cranes and more.

Job Fairs

Campbell Transportation Company is hosting a Maritime Hiring Event on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel Pittsburgh Meadow Lands in Washington, where job seekers can participate in on-the-spot interviews for Captains, Pilots, Tankermen, Engineers and Deckhands (no experience is necessary for entry-level positions). Register.

Form Energy is hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe in Canonsburg, where job seekers can interview for Manufacturing Associate positions. Register.

The Pittsburgh Bridge to Work Job Fair takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Partner4Work and PA CareerLink, the event features 90 area employers representing various industries, including health care, financial services, transportation and logistics, construction and trades, and public services. Register.