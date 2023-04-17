Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Bayer seeks a Principal Product Cybersecurity Engineer – Medical Device to protect medical devices and software and IT products against cyber threats, assess cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and develop solutions to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Duolingo has an opening for an Engineering Manager, AI Platform to create a roadmap for AI infrastructure, shape key decisions about architecture, implement scalable engineering, oversee complex technical projects and lead a team of software engineers for new AI infrastructure.

Nonprofit



PearlArts is looking for a Deputy Director to manage all silos of the organization, including facilities, programming, community outreach, marketing, and administration, and to serve as an ambassador for the performing arts and help grow the organization.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust seeks a Guest Services Accessibility Manager to oversee the day-to-day functions of accessibility programs and guest services centers located at various venues, including training and scheduling staff, maintaining and cleaning accessibility devices, researching and implementing new services, and updating technologies.

Finance and Business

The Pittsburgh Foundation is hiring an Investment and Finance Operations Associate to provide day-to-day operations support for the organization’s investment and finance team.

Carnegie Mellon University is looking for a Director of Finance and Operations to manage a broad range of business operations in the areas of finance, human resources and staff management for the Biomedical Engineering Department.

First Commonwealth Bank seeks a Financial Solutions Specialist II to grow consumer relationships, assist with the day-to-day operations of the bank’s financial solutions center, and solve problems for personal and business customers.

Design

Siemens has an opening for an Automation Graphic Designer II to build multi-faceted custom graphic packages, develop graphic backgrounds for projects from engineering submittals, develop the layout and design for schematics used in building construction and more.

Education

Manchester Bidwell Corporation is hiring a Senior Director of Education to serve as the school’s chief education operations officer, including overseeing student services operations and activities, academic policies and procedures, curriculum, and campus-level administration.

Early Learning Connections seeks an Assistant Teacher to implement education performance standards; assist with planning program activities that will enhance the social, emotional, physical, and intellectual growth of children; and prepare learning environments, centers, materials and supplies.

Construction

Mascaro Construction Company has an opening for a Superintendent to manage assigned projects, including overseeing field operations, site safety, productivity, scheduling, work quality, and relationships with suppliers, owners, clients, subcontractors, tradespeople and coworkers.

Healthcare

Renewal has an opening for a Clinical Supervisor, Mental Health to oversee the organization’s mental health outpatient program, including client treatment plans, operational leadership, policies, strategies and goals, performance objectives, and compliance.

Human Resources

DICK’s Sporting Goods is hiring a Manager of Human Resources – Golf Galaxy to establish relationships as a business partner, supervise employee relations functions, resolve employee problems and complaints, and ensure compliance with corporate human resources policies and procedures.

Recreation

Sandcastle has multiple openings for Team Members to work in admissions, food and beverage, park services, retail, lifeguarding, and waterpark maintenance.

Human Services

Jewish Family and Community Services seeks a Guardianship Case Worker to provide guardianship services for persons adjudicated incompetent by the court, oversee client care, work with caregivers, manage finances, and advocate for clients’ needs and best interests.

Gwen’s Girls has an opening for a Youth Development Specialist to coordinate activities, facilitate group sessions, ensure a safe environment for clients, provide check-ins, home visits or school visits, and implement individualized service plans with clients and their families.

Retail

Whole Foods Market seeks a Meat Associate Team Leader (Assistant Department Manager) to assist with daily operations including profitability, expense control, buying, merchandising, labor, regulatory compliance, staffing and special projects.

Advanced Manufacturing

Matthews International Corporation is looking for a Foundry Operator to perform foundry operations duties, including melting metal, pouring metal into molds, removing and dressing castings and more.

ATI has an opening for a Production Worker to produce high-performance materials, components and solutions in a heavy industrial environment, including pouring molten metal, operating a variety of equipment and assisting with maintenance activities.

Job Fair

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree.