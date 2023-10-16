Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Google seeks a Software Engineer III, Machine Learning, Google Cloud Platform AI and Industry Solutions to lead design reviews, contribute to documentation and educational content, review code, and debug and resolve product or system issues.

Business and Finance

Siemens is hiring a Business Development Executive, Core Lab Solutions to grow revenue at assigned integrated delivery networks focusing on the company’s core lab product lines inclusive of chemistry, immunoassay, automation and information technology.

BNY Mellon is looking for a Vice President, Digital and Data to provide technical leadership in a business domain across multiple teams.

Design

Animal Friends has an opening for a Graphic Design Coordinator to design a wide variety of marketing communications pieces including print, advertising and digital assets, and to assist with developing marketing campaigns and events.

Higher Education

Robert Morris University is looking for an Associate Director, Covestro Center for Community Engagement to support the center’s BoardsWork!, Executive Service Corps and SkillShare programs.

Nonprofit

The Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation seeks a Deputy Executive Director to provide support for program, project and daily operations management, including governance, financial oversight, strategy, policy, communications and fundraising.

1Hood Media has an opening for Donor Relations Coordinator to implement giving strategies that engage values-aligned donors who want to support and sustain the organization.

The Environmental Health Project is hiring an Environmental Data Analyst to ensure sound and accurate analysis of health data and assess areas for expansion and improvement in existing analysis models, internal processes and reporting capabilities.

Healthcare

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is looking for a Med Tech to oversee the medication administration cycle for older adults.

Atria Senior Living is hiring a Nurse Manager to supervise and train the site’s resident services staff, establish a medication system, perform assessments and oversee the resident services department.

Architecture

Indovina Associates Architects seeks a Project Architect to manage responsibilities for a wide range of projects, including multi-family residential, office buildings, parking structures, university and cultural institutions, and custom single-family residences.

Foodservice

East End Brewing Company has an opening for a Kitchen Staff position to assist with a wide variety of pizza-making and inventory tasks.

Entertainment



ScareHouse is hiring for several positions, including Actors, Artists, and Customer Service and Security staff members.

Administrative

The Kraft Heinz Company is hiring an Executive Assistant to perform a range of duties and handle multiple assignments and personnel to support the company’s executives.

The Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania seeks an Administrative Assistant to provide support to the president of the organization through a variety of administrative tasks.



Education



New Story Schools is hiring a Behavior Manager to implement therapeutic skills acquisition and behavior modification protocols, develop individualized behavior plans, monitor student progress, and provide behavioral consultation as indicated in the school’s individualized education plan.

Advanced Manufacturing

Bayer has an opening for a Manufacturing Associate II to integrate circuit boards, wiring harnesses, units and mechanical assemblies using tooling equipment; perform automated testing; support production and quality control inspection; and resolve line issues.

Westinghouse Electric Company is hiring a Shop Technician (Level I Inspection) to perform inspections, examinations, analyses and tests of various components of quality control programs in the production lines and of in-process materials and finished products.

Job Fairs

On Friday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the JFCS Career Development Center and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main (Oakland) is hosting a Fall Job Fair, where attendees can speak with more than 20 hiring representatives from employers in the areas of higher education, banking, health care and more. Register.

Giant Eagle is hiring a Fall Hiring Day on Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at select Giant Eagle, Market District, and Warehouse locations, where job seekers can participate in on-the-spot interviews. Register.



