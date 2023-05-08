Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering



Google has an opening for a Research Scientist to work on real-world computer science problems spanning machine and deep learning, data mining, natural language processing, hardware and software performance analysis, mobile platforms and core search.



Community College of Allegheny County seeks a Director of Enrollment Services Systems Operations to manage the technology and data used for enrollment services.



Peoples is looking for a Network Engineer III to oversee engineering design, implementation and solution development.



Healthcare



Sto-Rox Neighborhood Health Council seeks a Clinical Practice Manager to oversee nursing and medical assistants and patient service representatives and ensure that patients’ needs are met.

The Woodlands Foundation is hiring a Healthcare Associate to distribute medication, provide medical support, assist with personal care routines and remain on campus with participants overnight during camps and retreats.



OSPTA has an opening for a Physical Therapist to provide and supervise patient care, administer diagnostic and prognostic assessments, develop treatment plans, and report findings to physicians.



Business and Finance



Life’sWork of Western PA seeks a Staff Accountant to prepare monthly financial reports and perform general accounting duties in order to track the organization’s assets, liabilities, operations and related financial activities.



Nonprofit



Boys Hope Girls Hope is hiring a Director of Programs to lead programmatic operations, including staff and volunteers, administration and community relations.



Hello Neighbor seeks a Refugee Services Supervisor to provide operations management for the organization’s reception and placement program, administer federal grants and services and assist clients up to five years after their arrival in the U.S.



Culinary



Shorty’s Pins x Pints is looking for an Assistant Culinary Manager to lead the back-of-house team, manage labor budgets, place inventory orders, schedule daily and weekly tasks, monitor food safety and handling activities and more.



Architecture



Indovina Associates Architects seeks a Project Architect to work on a wide range of projects, including multi-family residential, office buildings, parking structures, university and cultural institutions, and custom single-family residences.



Marketing and Communications



Eos has an opening for a Marketing and Communication Specialist to lead the development, design, content, tools and look and feel of communications assets including websites, social media channels, intranet and pitch decks.



Human Resources



UPMC is looking for a Director of Human Resources Information Systems to oversee the implementation and management of HR technology systems and data.



Administrative



Healthy Start is looking for an Executive Project Assistant to provide administrative and project support for activities of the Allegheny County BIRTH Plan for Black Babies and Families and a growing portfolio of strategic projects.

The Fifth Judicial District of Pennsylvania seeks an Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative support duties and manage multiple day-to-day functions of the office.



Education



The Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School seeks an Assistant Dean of Students & PBIS Lead to uphold a safe, positive and joyful school culture in which students are held accountable and are recognized for excellent behavior.



Media

WQED has an opening for a Production Manager/Content Producer to produce, shoot and edit digital and broadcast content; train team members, interns and fellows;

coordinate workflow and monitor equipment purchases and repairs.



Advanced Manufacturing

Compunetix is looking for an Electronic Assembler to assemble and solder circuit cards based on manufacturing documentation and perform mechanical tasks.

General Electric seeks a Production Supervision Manager to oversee the daily operations of a plant, including the production line and continuous improvement.



Job Fair



Solar Punk Future, a job fair showcasing careers in sustainable and non-fossil fuel energy industries, takes place on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Energy Innovation Center in the Hill District. Presented by Reimagine Jobs, the job fair will also feature performances, exhibits, food and art installations. Register here.

