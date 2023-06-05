Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering



Carlow University seeks a Desktop and Media Specialist to provide technology, computer, audio-visual and media support for students, faculty, staff, Sisters of Mercy, and guests and ensure optimal operations and security of the campus technology environment.



Google has an opening for a Senior Quantitative UX Researcher, Google Cloud to define and measure quantitative UX goals and metrics, develop code and statistical models to understand user experience, conduct empirical research, and more.

Dollar Bank is hiring a Cyber Security Officer to help the company protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its information assets, implement cyber security standards, processes and initiatives and oversee cyber security operations and threat hunting.



Nonprofit



Vibrant Pittsburgh seeks a Talent Engagement and Community Relations Coordinator to support the organization’s member retention strategy, initiate community engagement, coordinate data gathering for member events, and provide customer relations.

YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is looking for a Housing Coordinator to provide case management and support to individuals and families residing in the organization’s housing programs and lead them to self-sufficiency and permanent housing.



Healthcare



Milestone Centers seeks a Medical Director/Psychiatrist to serve as the agency’s medical director and adviser for behavioral health clinical programs and to participate as a key senior manager in directing behavioral health programs.



UPMC Asbury Heights is hiring a Licensed Practical Nurse to evaluate and implement plans of care, provide direct patient care, perform diagnostic tests, administer medication, monitor equipment, participate in health care conferences, contribute to unit activities and more.



Legal

Houston Harbaugh has an opening for a Business Litigation Associate to assist lead attorneys with handling all aspects of litigation.



Finance and Business

Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh seeks an Accounts Payable Medical Billing Clerk to perform a range of general accounting duties.



Human Resources



Every Child, Inc. has an opening for a Human Resources Generalist to manage procedures for payroll, benefits, employee recruitment, on-boarding, termination, engagement, evaluation, corrective action, compensation, training, development, and policy compliance.



Education



The Environmental Charter School seeks an Associate Director of Special Education to support the growth of the school’s special education department, including providing professional development, supporting the use of interventions, co-teaching/modeling lessons, completing observations, providing teacher feedback, initiating reflections and implementing coaching practices.

The Lauri Ann West Community Center is hiring an Arts & Enrichment Instructor (Assistant Group Supervisor to supervise students daily, provide homework assistance, implement activities, maintain rosters and communications, and promote a safe, caring and fun environment.



Human Services



Jeremiah’s Place has an opening for a Therapeutic Child Care Overnight Staff Member to provide a safe and developmentally appropriate therapeutic environment to minimize the adverse effects of stressful situations and traumatic experiences of children in crisis and to manage the care of children visiting the organization’s short-term emergency center.

Administrative



Sitko Bruno is looking for a Receptionist/Legal Administrative Assistant to assist with the administrative tasks of 11 attorneys and staff members specializing in transactional commercial real estate matters.



Real Estate



TREK Development Group is hiring a Community Manager to oversee the financial and physical operations of the community activation of the company’s Hospitality Covenant, including managing the on-site team, maximizing occupancy/revenue, minimizing operating expenses and maintaining physical assets.



Sales



American Eagle Outfitters seeks a Sales Leader to support a store leadership team, including overseeing duty shifts, guest experiences, store operations, training and motivating associates and driving sales results.

Advanced Manufacturing

Philips has an opening for an Assembler I to assemble, process and package medical devices; operate machinery, equipment and tools according to manufacturing specifications; monitor product quality and maintain production records.

Westinghouse is looking for an Inspection Technician to perform inspections and examinations, conduct quality control analyses of components within production lines, and test in-process materials and finished products.

Job Fairs



The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, June 22, from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for job seekers to network with county employees and learn about opportunities within county government.

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree By Hilton Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with employers from all industries, discuss open positions and receive free resume services.

Looking for more job opportunities? Check out our recent job boards here.