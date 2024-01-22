Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Fragomen is hiring a Security Engineer II – Threat Detection and Disruption to engineer solutions that accelerate and enhance threat detection and disruption and incident response for the company’s immigration software and service offerings.

Westinghouse seeks a Cyber Security Principal Engineer to focus on secure operations and vulnerability management, IT coordination, security risk assessment, operational incident handling, compliance and policy enforcement, and security technology evaluation.

Nonprofit

New Working Majority is hiring a Recruitment Director to lead the organization’s recruitment contract work, acquire new clients and assist with growth in terms of geographical areas and staff development.

Green Building Alliance has an opening for a Workforce Development Director to spearhead initiatives related to professional education and training for a variety of audiences.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hiring a Volunteer Engagement Center Coordinator to oversee the sorting, repacking, labeling and recording of $6.5 million worth of products that are processed at the agency’s facilities.

Finance and Business

BNY Mellon seeks a Senior Vice President, Program and Project Management to oversee end-to-end project management activities, including reporting, planning, issue and risk identification, scope management, estimation, internal client and relationship management, and documentation.

Washington Financial Bank is hiring a Credit Analyst to analyze financial statements using current lending, loan review and banking regulations, procedures and operations.

Culinary

Shorty’s Pins x Pints seeks a Culinary Manager to oversee the restaurant’s back-of-house team, manage labor costs, place orders with suppliers, ensure delivery of menu items, develop culinary offerings, monitor food safety and food handling activities and assist with operations.

Markting and Communications

The Sports & Exhibition Authority is hiring a Marketing Manager to oversee public affairs, digital and social media, community and media relations, marketing plans, crisis communications, messaging and public information, and to coordinate activities with business.

Education

Shady Lane School is looking for an Educator to implement a developmentally appropriate curriculum in an infant through pre-K child-centered classroom that is designed to meet the needs of children and their families and is focused on social-emotional learning.

Trying Together seeks a Rapid Response Team Coach to provide strengths-based strategies and support for early learning programs that help children at risk of being suspended or expelled.

Economic Development

Bridgeway Capital is hiring an Assistant/Associate Director of Development to assist with grant writing and reporting functions, contribute to achieving fundraising goals and to collaborate with teams across the organization to identify, operationalize and evaluate strategic initiatives.

Administrative

Jefferson Hospital is looking for a Staff Assistant to perform secretarial duties, including patient communications, scheduling and client payments.

Legal

Cozza Law Group is hiring a Paralegal/Legal Assistant to assist attorneys on a range of litigation, estate planning and commercial matters.

Retail

Lowe’s has an opening for a Sales Associate to provide customer service, maintain store areas, validate loading tickets, process orders and deliveries, verify prices and more.

Human Services

Arc Human Services seeks a Direct Support Professional to provide a range of personal care and assistance for clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illness within a community home setting.

POWER has an opening for a Family Therapist to work with women in treatment to help them rebuild relationships with family members in a manner that is gender-responsive and trauma-informed.

Advanced Manufacturing

Holtec International is looking for a Director of Manufacturing to oversee the company’s manufacturing activities, including warehouse shipping and receiving, production management, facilities and equipment maintenance, hiring, training and performance management.

Ametek has an opening for a Production Test Technician to manage assembly, testing and troubleshooting associated with electronic and mechanical systems and components for the company’s manufacturing facility.

Job Fair

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, where job seekers can learn about patient care support roles, participate in interviews and meet with recruiters and hiring managers. Register.

Looking for more job opportunities? Check out our recent job boards here.