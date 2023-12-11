Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Titan Robotics is looking for a Systems Engineer to lead technical aspects of projects, develop internal and external system requirements and design solutions for customers.

Carnegie Mellon University seeks a Senior IT Desktop Support Consultant to oversee the front line support of users of desktops, networks and IT resources for the university’s Computing Services Department.

Nonprofit

Green Building Alliance is hiring a 2030 District Senior Director to lead the ongoing implementation of the 2030 District Program for the Western Pennsylvania region.

Ascender is looking for a Programs Coordinator to provide assistance with program management, curriculum and administration, community and member events, resources and tech support.

Finance and Business

PwC has an opening for a Corporate Development Director to solve complex business issues from strategy to execution.

Bridgeway Capital is looking for a Small Business Lender to originate small business and commercial real estate loans while developing relationships with lending partners.

Human Resources

UPS has an opening for a Peak Season Supervisor to oversee workgroups responsible for safety, production and attendance and maintain standards for account productivity, accuracy, customer service, organization, communication and cooperation.

Education

KinderCare Learning Co. is hiring a Teacher to implement the center’s curriculum, support goals around enrollment, accreditation and engagement, and cultivate relationships with families, teachers, state licensing authorities, community contacts and corporate partners.

Human Services

Light of Life Rescue Mission is looking for a Care Support Specialist – Men’s Shelter to provide hospitality, supervision and customer service to shelter guests.

Marketing and Communications

Humane Action Pittsburgh is hiring a Marketing Manager to coordinate marketing strategies, including Google Ads, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, email marketing and other social platforms.

Real Estate

The Hazelwood Initiative seeks a Director of Real Estate to manage real estate and economic development activities for the organization focusing on a diverse mixed-income community, affordable housing, commercial main street development, placemaking, stewardship of historic and institutional assets and land use planning.

Healthcare

Allegheny Health Network is hiring a Medical Assistant – Internal Medicine to assist with coordinating the examination, treatment and healthcare planning for patients and provide support for office functions and operations.

Vincentian Schenley Gardens seeks a Nurse Manager of Resident Services to provide nursing management, establish resident care standards, supervise personal care staff, and ensure the well-being of residents through the delivery of services.

Design

CBRE has an opening for a Designer II to perform assignments for small and large CBRE Design Collective projects, including evaluating, selecting and applying standard design techniques and procedures.

Culinary

The Cheesecake Factory seeks a Prep Cook to prepare and portion ingredients and hundreds of prep recipes while employing a wide range of culinary techniques and skills in a fast-paced kitchen.

Customer Service

Cinemark has an opening for a Team Member to provide guest services and information related to movies, special events, upcoming attractions, pricing and promotions, enforce studio and theater admission policies, and work cross-functionally as an usher, box office cashier and concessionist.

Giant Eagle is looking for a Service Desk Team Member to assist customers with a variety of services, resolve questions and concerns, and answer telephones and handle inquiries at the Guest Service Desk.

Sales

Verizon is looking for a Retail Sales Associate to generate and close sales, provide customers with solutions and product insights, perform outbound calls to existing customers and assist with operational functions across merchandising and inventory.

Advanced Manufacturing

MSA has an opening for an Assembler Sensor Manufacturing Production position to assemble, modify and rework combustible, electrochemical and infrared sensors and subassemblies requiring wiring, soldering and connecting, conduct testing and troubleshooting, perform inspections and complete repairs.

ZOLL Medical Corp. seeks a Production Team Member to perform assembly, service and material handling for new and used medical devices and components.

Looking for more job opportunities? Check out our recent job boards here.