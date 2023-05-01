Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering



Rimsys has an opening for a Manager, Front End Engineering to drive applications engineering projects to delivery and implement the company’s core application platform through development, testing and production environments.



BlastPoint is hiring a Data Scientist to develop, deploy and assess models and algorithms using customer, open source and proprietary data.



Business and Finance

Dollar Bank is looking for a Personal Banker to provide customer service and support multiple branches within the company’s central market.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District seeks a Finance Manager to lead the organization’s accounting and finance efforts, including processing budgetary transactions, preparing financial reports and assisting with governmental grants.



Nonprofit



Holy Family Institute is hiring a Development Manager to support the development and execution of plans to raise philanthropic support and achieve annual and campaign revenue goals.



Temple Emanuel of South Hills seeks an Executive Director to oversee the organization’s finances, facilities, personnel, board of trustees and committees, leadership efforts, communications, community relations and more.



Human Services



Allies for Health + Wellbeing is looking for a Case Manager to provide medical and non-medical case management services to clients in multiple counties.



Education



Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship seeks a 6th Grade Lead Math Teacher to provide instruction to students, implement state standards, design instruction and student assessments, support student entrepreneurial endeavors and more.



Shady Side Academy’s Junior School has an opening for an After-School Coordinator to provide safe after-school care and engaging out-of-school curricula for PreK-5 students.



Recreation



ASCEND Climbing is looking for a Front Desk Shift Supervisor to ensure that personnel policies and procedures are followed, serve as the day-to-day manager on duty and facility leader, assist with customer service issues, train new employees, and manage programming.



Marketing and Communications



Highmark Health seeks a Senior Social Media Strategist to create cross-platform social media communications, including content strategy, post writing and creation, scheduling/publishing, community monitoring, and reporting/analytics.

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is hiring a Chief Marketing Officer to manage a comprehensive long- and short-term marketing plan that sets measurable goals and metrics for programmatic and financial outcomes.

Administrative



Duquesne University is looking for an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support for four programs within the Thomas R. Kline School of Law: Appellate Moot Court, Legal Research & Writing, Trial Advocacy Program and Bar Services.

Human Resources



Armada has an opening for an HR Coordinator to run the daily functions of the company’s human resources department.



Real Estate



Oxford Development Company seeks a Commercial Property Manager to oversee daily tenant relations, lease administration, budget preparation and tracking, employee relations, and real estate managerial tasks for a commercial office building.



Advanced Manufacturing



Kennametal has an opening for a Manufacturing Director to oversee multiple manufacturing locations, including implementing manufacturing strategies and operational goals and providing leadership to staff.

Forms+Surfaces is hiring a CNC Saw Operator for a team that manufactures architectural and site products used in commercial and public projects, including performing carpentry tasks, using hand tools and operating a crane.



Job Fairs



Pennsylvania CareerLink is hosting a Sales, Banking and Finance Career Fair on Thursday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, at 914 Penn Ave. (6th floor) in Downtown. Register here.

Jewish Family and Community Services is hosting a Job Fair on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (Main) at 4400 Forbes Ave. in Oakland. Register here.

SolarPunk Future, a job fair showcasing careers in sustainable and non-fossil fuel energy industries, takes place on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Energy Innovation Center in the Hill District. Presented by Reimagine Jobs, the interactive job fair will also feature performances, exhibits, food and art installations. Register here.