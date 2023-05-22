Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Gecko Robotics has an opening for a Firmware Engineer to design deterministic functions and behaviors of embedded and software systems; debug hardware and software systems; support continuous development, integration, verification and validation, and more.

Higher Education

Carnegie Mellon University seeks an Assistant Director, Donor Relations – University Advancement to strengthen donor relationships, manage activities that steward and recognize donors, develop donor programs and projects, and oversee donor strategy development.

Design

Sheetz is looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer to lead the creation of digital experiences that are reflective of the company’s brand.

The Scalo Companies is hiring a CAD Designer & Estimator to oversee planning tasks associated with the design, fabrication and sale of wall-cladding products and create drawings and documents for material purchase, fabrication and installation.

Veterinary

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh seeks a Behavior, Training and Enrichment Manager to oversee enrichment and behavior modification programs for animals in the shelters, foster homes and off-site housing programs.

Hospitality



Cinderlands Warehouse is hiring an Assistant General Manager to oversee the restaurant’s operations, including guest experiences, the service team, continuous improvement, the beer and food program and restaurant administration.

Real Estate

The City of Pittsburgh seeks an Assistant Real Estate Manager to oversee real estate tax billing and collection processes, assist with the Three Taxing Bodies inventory, resolve unusual tax problems and direct the collection of delinquent accounts and city-owned property issues.

Finance and Business

Wesco has an opening for a Senior Accountant to maintain financial records, reports and transactions; prepare complex balance sheets, profit and loss statements; and analyze costs, revenues and financial commitments.

Fort Pitt Capital Group is hiring a Financial Advisor to provide financial advice, services and business development to clients.

Koppers has an opening for a Purchasing Manager to provide purchasing services for a variety of operating and corporate groups.

Marketing and Communications

Niche is looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist to manage digital advertising campaigns for partner schools and colleges, develop systematic approaches to digital advertising and help grow direct sales.

Alcoa is hiring an Internal Communications Manager to develop communication strategies, align messaging with business objectives, produce content for global employees, including videos, presentations and corporate town hall meetings, and more.

Library Science



Sewickley Academy seeks a Director of Libraries to supervise library staff, provide materials and instruction to support the school’s mission and curriculum, teach classes, and oversee collection development, integration of skills and technology, cataloging and library management.

Pharmaceutical

Costco is hiring a Pharmacy Technician to fill and dispense prescriptions; assist customers; order and stock drugs, supplies and merchandise; update patient records and process invoices.

Sales

Comcast has an opening for an Account Executive, Advertising Sales to develop, service and maintain a base of local clients and agencies who purchase advertising space and media services in order to achieve established annual sales goals.

Security



Rivers Casino is hiring a Security Officer I to ensure that security department policies and procedures are implemented and provide security for non-gaming and outdoor areas of the facility.

Advanced Manufacturing

Bayer is looking for a Manufacturing Associate to assemble and package radiology medical products, inspect manufacturing processes, capture data regarding product quality and traceability and more.

U.S. Steel is hiring a Shift Manager – Operations to oversee technical and non-technical issues related to production, direct facility operations and coordinate the activities of workers.

Job Fairs

The G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair takes place on Thursday, May 25, from 12 to 4 p.m.



The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, June 22, from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for job seekers to network and engage with county employees and learn about opportunities within county government.