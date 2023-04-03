IT and Engineering

Schell Games is looking for a Senior Server Engineer to produce scalable software solutions, develop frameworks and third-party libraries and oversee the full software development life cycle supporting game projects.

Deloitte has an opening for a Full Stack Engineer Specialist Senior – Commerce to lead project discovery workshops, create data-driven platforms, optimize application functionality, design code for mobile, and more.



Governmental



The Allegheny County Elections Division is hiring Election Day Poll Workers to serve in various roles, interact with the public and keep up to date with election changes.

Administrative



Robert Morris University seeks a Senior Administrative Assistant to perform a wide range of secretarial duties for the office of the provost and vice president of academic affairs.



UPS has an opening for a Local Sort Supervisor to oversee and train employees, perform office tasks — such as paperwork, typing, filing, calculating, and computer work — assist with moving packages weighing up to 150 pounds and more.

Nonprofit

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh seeks a Director of JEDAI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Accessibility, and Inclusion) & Community Engagement to provide leadership around the development, implementation and management of strategies and policies while also leading community outreach, engagement and partnerships.

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania is hiring a Development and Events Manager to provide support development goals, annual fundraising programs and appeals, community events, donor research and stewardship initiatives.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is looking for an On-Site Pantry Coordinator to

deliver customer service, provide food assistance, resource referrals and information to food bank guests, coordinate on-site distribution services and support the market team.

Human Services



Chartiers Center has an opening for a Case Manager to work in the community and in client homes to provide community support, ongoing case management and referrals to people facing mental health challenges.



Achieva is looking for a Community Living Supervisor to provide services and supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities around the Pittsburgh area.

Architecture

Civil & Environmental Consultants seeks a Landscape Architect to work on commercial, public, institutional, residential and energy projects, including preparing and presenting conceptual designs and graphic illustrations, creating preliminary and final design packages and planting plans, developing construction drawings and specifications, and and managing projects.



Education

Center of Life has an opening for a Summer Day Camp Counselor to prepare, teach and carry out activities for children ages 4-12 while guiding and supervising students in their personal growth and daily living skills.

Business and Finance

Clearview Federal Credit Union is hiring a Branch Manager to lead the operations of a new financial center.



Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium seeks a Staff Accountant to complete a wide range of accounting, reporting and financial activities.

Familylinks is looking for a Director of Finance to oversee the organization’s finance, accounting, reporting and revenue cycle activities and lead the day-to-day operations of the finance department.

Human Resources

Sheetz has an opening for an HR Data Analyst to drive business value and growth through the use of data, lead the company’s talent data strategy and facilitate organizational decision-making and data utilization across the HR function.

Recreation

Dormont Borough is hiring an Assistant Pool Manager to oversee aquatics and lifeguarding, serve as a certified pool operator and lifeguard, provide customer service, and maintain a safe environment for employees and the general public.

Advanced Manufacturing

Acutronic seeks a Hydraulic Assembler to assemble rotary hydraulic actuators and motion simulators, perform alignments and metrology verifications for mechanical assemblies, and install rotary hydraulic actuators, motion simulators, manifolds, encoders, servo valves, accumulators and instrumentation.

Aero Tech Designs seeks a Sewing Machine Operator to perform sewing tasks using various equipment including flat-lock and single-needle sewing machines, sergers, scissors and seam rippers.

Job Fair



The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree.

Find more job listings on the NEXTpittsburgh Job Board