IT and Engineering

MasTec seeks a Power Distribution Engineer to work on electric utility aerial and underground distribution design projects, including managing field surveying, traffic control, field notes and sketches.

Beyond Spots & Dots is hiring a WordPress Developer to create custom theme development, new websites and responsive design, maintain client websites, implement SEO strategies, ensure cross-browser/cross-platform compatibility and more.

Ansys has an opening for an R&D Engineer II – Structural Dynamics to develop software products and supporting systems, enhance global procedures in time or frequency domains, build high-performance computing capabilities and more.

Advertising

Chemistry is looking for a Creative Director to run two brands, mentor a team of creatives, lead day-to-day roles creative for integrated accounts, oversee an integrated mix of owned, earned and paid channels, help win new business pitches and more.

Administrative

The Allegheny County Airport Authority seeks a Receptionist/Administrative Assistant to greet visitors and staff, assist with the visitor badge process, answer telephones, and perform administrative activities.

Clearview Federal Credit Union is hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support and services to Clearview Wealth Management Group advisors and members.

Elite Dental Partners is hiring a Business Assistant to perform a wide range of patient support services and general office duties.

Human Services

Eastern Area Adult Services is looking for a Protective Services Director to provide program management, including overseeing two supervisors and 13 investigators and responding to reports of need for elderly at-risk clients.

Transitional Services seeks a Community Support Specialist II to provide services to individuals with psychiatric disabilities who are living in their own housing in McKeesport.

Healthcare

Butler Health System has an opening for a BMS Behavioral Health Specialist to implement an integrated model of care that treats behavioral health patients utilizing a short-term therapy model within a primary care setting.

Nonprofit

Pittsburgh Opera is looking for an Artistic Coordinator to oversee artist services, administer the resident artist training program and provide support to the organization’s Artistic Department.

The Education Partnership seeks an Operations Associate, Programs to lead the maintenance, production, movement and distribution of programmatic resources to partner schools.

Marketing and Communications

The East End Food Co-op is hiring a Marketing & Member Services Manager to oversee a clearly defined cop-op brand and image both in-store and in the community, promote ownership and increased sales, and communicate store and product information and updates.

Higher Education

Robert Morris University has an opening for a Director of Theatre to oversee the artistic and production aspects of the RMU theater program, implement strategies that recruit high school students and nurture the artistic growth of students.

Finance and Business

Kennametal is looking for a Commodities Manager, Corporate Services to implement strategic sourcing strategies, negotiate contracts, drive cost savings initiatives, monitor market trends, ensure compliance with regulations and internal policies, and optimize procurement processes, managing risks and value.

Customer Service

Walmart has an opening for a General Merchandise staff member to review and fulfill online orders, locate merchandise on the sales floor and provide customer service.

Allied Universal is hiring an Event Staf Member to handle a range of duties, such as collecting tickets, welcoming and ushering guests, providing customer service, directing foot traffic, and ensuring the operational efficiency and maintenance of designated areas.

Advanced Manufacturing

Alcoa has an opening for a Materials Production Technician I to oversee equipment operation, maintenance and repair; document results and observations in laboratory notebooks and computer databases; and serve as part of a pilot-scale production team focusing on manufacturing and testing advanced proprietary materials.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission seeks an Equipment Operator 1 to operate a variety of construction and maintenance equipment, perform maintenance duties, report defective operations, assist mechanics in making repairs, and perform related manual labor tasks.

