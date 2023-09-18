Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Apple has an opening for a Technical Specialist to assist customers with a variety of devices and technologies, conduct product training for new customers, deliver product diagnoses and technical solutions and more.

Calgon Carbon is hiring an Applications Engineer I to support the sale of carbon, equipment and services in the domestic and international markets, provide consulting services to customers, prepare operating manuals, interpret laboratory and field data from operating carbon systems and more.

Marketing and Communications

Thermo Fisher Scientific seeks a Communications Manager to lead organizational change management and communications execution for the company’s global IT and digital communications team.

Education

Sewickley Academy seeks a Senior School Registrar & Testing Coordinator to oversee student registration, testing and course enrollment processes.

Operations

NiSource Inc. is hiring a Field Leader for Gas Operations to provide leadership to a team of employees and contractors responsible for supporting natural gas emergencies, performing general operational and maintenance tasks, and installing asset improvements.

Customer Service

The Oaks Theater is looking for Bartenders and Concessions Attendants. Interested applicants should email a resume to apply.

Human Services

Achieva has an opening for a Community Living Supervisor – Allegheny County to coordinate the daily operation of assigned community homes.

Healthy Start seeks a Perinatal Mental Health Clinician to provide in-home cognitive behavioral therapy using the evidence-based clinical moving-beyond-depression model to both Hello Baby participants and participants referred from community partners.

Retail

Giant Eagle is hiring an Assistant Produce Team Leader to manage team members, order raw materials and supplies, implement merchandising initiatives to stimulate business growth, meet customer requirements and deliver profitable growth targets.

Nonprofit

Make-A-Wish Foundation seeks a Nonprofit Assistant to work with volunteers, families and children to implement the organization’s mission and assist with office administration tasks.

Administrative

Duquesne University is looking for an Administrative Assistant to oversee clerical, secretarial, logistical, and planning duties including working on multiple projects and primary functions for the School of Nursing Graduate Program.

Trying Together seeks an Administrative Assistant for The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center to perform a variety of administrative assignments and assist with overseeing facility and operational functions.

Healthcare

Nova Care is hiring a Physical Therapist to provide preventative and rehabilitative services and skilled care to patients, maximize functionality and promote the well-being of patients, utilize a variety of evidence-based treatments and manual therapy techniques, create individualized treatment plans and help patients achieve specific goals.

Finance and Business

Allegheny Financial Group is hiring a Client Service Associate to support daily administrative operations for the company’s personal financial planning practice, including client services, investment and records administration, and account problem-solving.

PPG Industries is looking for a Business Analysis Specialist IV, Refinish IT to perform business analyses and lead projects that promote the delivery of software solutions for the company’s automotive refinish business.

Jackson Hewitt has an opening for a Client Support Associate to provide customer services and client experiences in the company’s office, including confirming appointments, following up with past and potential clients, and distributing marketing materials.



Hospitality

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is hiring an Assistant Manager to provide hands-on restaurant leadership, analyze daily operational and guest service needs, develop and mentor staff, and adhere to company policies and procedures

Advanced Manufacturing

Kopp Glass is looking for a General Laborer to support manufacturing processes by performing a variety of tasks for the production of high-performance, custom glass products.

Forms+Surfaces is hiring a CNC Saw Operator to operate a crane; perform carpentry skills; use basic tools; create pallets, crates and cardboard boxes; and prepare products for shipment as part of the manufacturing team.

Job Fair

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside (Herberman Conference Center, Room 201AB), where job seekers can connect with hiring managers and learn about available opportunities, including Patient Care Technicians, Nursing Assistants, Family Patient Concierges, Guest Services Concierges, Patient Transporters, Food Service Roles, Clinical Nutrition Roles. Register.



