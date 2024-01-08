Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering

Geologics has an opening for a System Safety Engineer / Subject Matter Expert to work on total system safety analysis, system operation, software and firmware safety design composition, safety requirements and implementation and documentation.

Covestro is hiring a Principal Full Stack Developer – Research & Development to design, implement and maintain complex tailor-made software applications, digital workflows, automation and virtualization solutions.

Healthcare

UPMC is looking for a Home Care Nurse to provide one-on-one patient care in home settings and collaborate with nurses, rehabilitation therapists, social workers, dietitians, aides and administrative staff to provide personalized patient care.

Human Resources

Pyramid Global Hospitality seeks a Human Resources Coordinator to provide support to the hotel’s human resources department.

Advertising

Salem Media Group is hiring an Account Executive Digital Sales to sell and manage multi-media marketing solutions including radio, digital and event sales to local small and medium-sized businesses.

Human Services

Community Human Services has an opening for a Chief Program Officer to serve as the agency’s primary resource for housing support, information, social services and best practices and to maximize fiscal resources.



Bayada Home Health Care seeks a Direct Care Specialist to work one-on-one in home and community settings as a companion and mentor for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to help them reach their full potential.



The Verland Foundation seeks a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional Manager to oversee a team, coordinate active treatment goals and objectives and supervise a caseload of eight to 10 individuals.

Education



Neighborhood Learning Alliance is hiring a Program Manager of K-8 Programs to assist with creating out-of-school time learning materials, program compliance, and management of program sites, staff and reporting.

Administrative

Robert Morris University seeks an Executive Assistant to the President to provide primary administrative and operational support to the university’s president.

Nonprofit

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is hiring a Customer Care Specialist to serve as the first point of contact for providing service to internal and external customers.

Breathe PA is looking for a Tobacco Program Manager to implement and evaluate the organization’s tobacco use, cessation, prevention and other related programs in a multi-county service territory.

Library Science

Plum Borough Community Library is hiring a Youth Services Librarian to plan and implement programs and services for youth (birth through grade five) and their families, on-site and across the community.

Business and Finance



Clearview Federal Credit Union is looking for a Relationship Banker to educate members about solutions to their financial needs, promote products and services, handle transactions and teller services and develop relationships.

NEP Group has an opening for an Accounts Payable Specialist to handle invoices, vendor statements, internal records, account balances, monthly closings, accounts payable and more.

Culinary

Chipotle is looking for a Crew Member to prepare food, work at the grill, cashier, prep, salsa and expo stations, and provide customer service.

Design

Wall-to-Wall Studios is looking for a Designer to create logos and identity systems, develop brand guidelines, design publications, print components and environmental packages, create websites and digital design systems, and develop integrated marketing and advertising campaigns.

Advanced Manufacturing

Heartland Fabrication is hiring a Fitter to measure and lay out large complex subassemblies, direct a tacker/welder, inspect barge subassemblies and more.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products seeks a Millwright to repair, assemble, install and inspect mechanical, hydraulic and facility equipment and to operate overhead crane and fork trucks to move supplies and equipment.



Job Fair

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 130 S. Whitfield St. in East Liberty.



