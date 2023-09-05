NEXTpittsburgh seeks an Account Executive to prospect and secure advertising and sponsorships. The Account Executive will be responsible for managing the sales process by identifying new prospects, pitching and recommending sales opportunities based on customer’s goals, needs and budgets. This position will work with NEXTpittsburgh systems and staff to implement campaigns and will be responsible for maintaining and building existing customer relationships. As the primary customer contact, the Account Executive’s motivation is to meet and exceed client expectations, while contributing to and being a part of the NEXTpittsburgh team. The Account Executive will report to the Associate Publisher & Operations Manager.

What you will do:

Research prospects and generate leads for NEXTpittsburgh advertising and sponsorships.

Communicate with leads and existing customers to understand their goals, needs, and budget. Identify and suggest sales opportunities to meet those goals.

Prepare and send customer proposals.

Ensures customer satisfaction through ongoing communication and relationship management; answer customer questions and resolve any issues that may arise post-sale.

Maintain communication with existing and previous customers, alerting them of new advertising and sponsorship campaigns that may be of interest.

Maintain detailed reports of sales activities including calls, orders, sales, lost business, and any customer or vendor relationship issue, and provide regular reports to the supervisor.

Collect customer feedback to improve sales pitch, strategies, and provide internal feedback on customer needs and opportunities.

Meet weekly and monthly sales targets.

Attend occasional events, some after business hours, as a NEXTpittsburgh representative. Help propel NEXTpittsburgh’s brand image through consistent messaging and strategy.

Other duties as assigned.

What you will need:

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal skills; able to develop relationships with coworkers, customers, and colleagues. Builds trust, honors commitments and treats all with respect.

Fast learner and excellent problem solving skills; demonstrates initiative.

Detail-oriented and organized professional; able to effectively handle multiple and shifting priorities and maintain professional composure.

Able to work in a fast-paced, high energy, and team-oriented environment.

Able to work independently and as part of a team. Strong passion for sales.

Able to multi-task, prioritize, and meet deadlines.

High school degree, or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Media and/or sales experience a plus.

The work environment:

You will be expected to perform light office work, operate a car, and travel at least 20% of the time. Meetings with prospective and current clients will take place on the phone, video conference, and in-person. Some travel to locations throughout the Pittsburgh region is required for meetings and event participation.

If you have been searching for an organization with purposeful values, where you will be connected to the mission, and work with an outstanding team of people, we encourage you to submit your application for consideration today. To apply, send an email with a cover letter to careers@nextpittsburgh.com.