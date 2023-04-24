Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering

Seegrid has an opening for a Manager, Software Engineering to oversee the development of products and features for use in autonomous material handling vehicles.

PNC is looking for an Infrastructure Engineer – Service Now Discovery to design infrastructure technology solutions, maintain data integrity between the company’s configuration management database and assets, perform troubleshooting, develop software components and hardware for projects and provide client support.

Design



Diamond Kinetics is looking for a Lead Product Designer to guide the company’s product design team, shape a sports technology product suite and produce digital product experiences.



Sales



Puttshack Pittsburgh seeks a Senior Event Sales Manager to drive event sales, including managing third-party property management platforms, key performance indicators, and exceeding established event revenue goals, maximizing financial performance, and building relationships to help grow the brand.

Business and Finance

Sisterson & Co. has an opening for a Tax Supervisor to review individual, trusts, non-profit, and business tax returns; train and advise staff; and utilize tax-related software to review tax returns and research tax matters for clients.

Culinary

Walnut Grill is hiring a Restaurant Manager to oversee front-of-the-house and back-of-house functions, including guest relations, staff supervision, restaurant ambiance, housekeeping, beverage setup and safety.

Human Resources

The City of Pittsburgh seeks an Assistant Director – Employee Compensation to implement the city’s total rewards, wellness and compensation programs, and human resources information system.

Retail

The East End Food Co-op is hiring a Department Coordinator – Grocery to select department products, meet sales objectives and provide customer service.

Sandbox VR is looking for an Assistant Store Manager to deliver guest experiences, assist with day-to-day store operations and HR functions, execute local marketing activities, maximize occupancy and revenue, and provide technical support.

Legal



Alcoa has an opening for a Corporate and Securities Paralegal to prepare and file Section 16 reports and board meeting materials, maintain records of stock holdings and transactions, assist with stock exchange compliance activities, handle corporate governance-related matters, execute meeting logistics and more.

Nonprofit

SisTers PGH is hiring a Project T Program Coordinator to provide direct services and individualized support to participants, work with trans and gender-nonconforming people living in transitional housing and support the QTNB+ community.

The Mattress Factory seeks a Development Manager to provide services to museum members, donors, supporters and guests; help grow revenue; and strengthen relationships supporting the organization’s mission and strategic plan.

Carnegie Science Center is looking for a Visitor Services Rangos Representative to participate in all aspects of visitor service at The Rangos Giant Cinema concessions stand, lobby and theater.

Healthcare

Verland is hiring a Certified Nursing Assistant to provide patient care, support the clinical team and new hires, introduce active treatment activities, implement individualized programs, assist residents with meals, transportation and activities and more.

Labcorp has an opening for a Clinical Quality Control Oversight Representative, Clinical Operations to coordinate comprehensive quality control oversight activities of managed investigative sites and provide site management of clinical trials.

Marketing and Communications

The Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition seeks a Communications and Development Coordinator to lead external communications, implement an individual and corporate giving strategy, and provide support for grant writing, volunteerism, events and webinars.

Human Services

Community Options is looking for a Behavior Support Specialist to support complex person-centered care tailored to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual, and developmental disabilities and challenging behavior.

Advanced Manufacturing

Carnegie Robotics is hiring a Production Assembly Technician to assemble, test and troubleshoot electromechanical products and train team members.

ZOLL Medical Corporation is looking for an Associate Quality Inspector to inspect complex mechanical and electrical parts and provide technical responses and investigations.

Job Fair

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree.



