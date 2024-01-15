Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Google has an opening for a Software Engineering Manager II, Platforms Infrastructure Engineering to develop a midterm technical vision and roadmap and to design, guide and vet systems designs, write product and system development code and more.

Gateway Engineers seeks a Structural Engineering Project Manager to oversee scope of work, client services, staff, marketing, contracts, billing and project profitability for civil engineering projects.

PPG is looking for a Process Modeling Engineer to build mathematical models of chemical processes using computational fluid dynamics and finite element analysis software packages, verify conceptual engineering designs and more.

Business and Finance

The Allegheny County Bar Association seeks a Finance Coordinator to work with the finance team on tasks and duties that support departmental operations.

Auberle has an opening for an Accountant to assist with billing contracts, monthly closings, financial statements and records, journal entries, audit processes, and internal financial controls and procedures.

The City of Pittsburgh is hiring a City Council Budget Assistant Manager to assist with preparing the city council’s annual operating and capital budget, perform administrative and research work to evaluate the implementation of grants, perform policy analysis and monitor fiscal operations and accounts.

Healthcare

The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center seeks a Patient Care Technician to provide care to patients and their families and maintain a safe, clean and therapeutic environment at the center’s Pediatric Specialty Hospital.

Pittsburgh Mercy is hiring a Senior Manager of Mental Health Rehabilitation & Acute Care Services to lead service areas operating under mental health rehabilitation and acute behavioral health care services.

Nonprofit

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media seeks an Artist Services & Shop Coordinator to serve as the liaison and logistics coordinator for vendors and artists involved with the organization’s artist markets and exhibitions and to manage the retail shop.

The Pittsburgh Foundation is hiring a Program Officer for Healthy Children and Adults to create partnerships with donors and assist with facilitating convenings with local and regional stakeholders related to human services.

Human Services

Life’sWork of Western PA seeks a Certified Recovery Specialist to work with individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Education

North Allegheny School District is hiring a Coordinator of Academic Technology to provide leadership and guidance in implementing a digital ecosystem that supports student learning in a digital environment and to serve as a liaison with cross-functional leadership groups.



The Mon Valley Boys’ Academy is looking for a Development Officer to serve as the school’s chief fundraising officer.

Marketing and Communications

Ascender has an opening for a Marketing Content Coordinator to execute promotional events, content and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

C.C. Mellor Memorial Library seeks a Development and Communications Coordinator to spearhead development efforts and organizational communications.

Legal

Zimmer Kunz is looking for a Legal Assistant to support attorneys in a variety of practice areas with a primary focus on commercial litigation and toxic tort litigation.

Retail

Target seeks a General Merchandise Team Leader to lead inventory accuracy, replenishment and presentation, pricing, and promotional signing processes for general merchandising areas of the store and to serve as an expert in operations, process and efficiency.

Advanced Manufacturing

Perryman has an opening for a Machine Operator to participate in production and maintenance activities for machines, including operating specialized titanium processing equipment, forklifts and cranes.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products is hiring a Manufacturing Supervisor to oversee the assembly, subassembly, testing, material handling and warehouse activities and products for the company’s transportation systems division.

Job Fair

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, where job seekers can learn about patient care support roles, participate in interviews and meet with recruiters and hiring managers. Register.



