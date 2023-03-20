Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



IT and Engineering



Capital One is hiring a Lead, Software Engineer to design, test and deploy applications and technical support solutions using full-stack development tools and technologies.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority seeks a Stationary Engineer to oversee the operation and maintenance of stationary engines and mechanical equipment.



Marketing and Communications



Garrison Hughes is looking for a Digital Marketing Lead to manage web-based materials, develop marketing campaigns and programs, oversee web projects and more.

The Coraopolis Community Development Corporation seeks a Communications & Special Projects Coordinator to articulate and advance the organization’s mission and work to volunteers, community members, partners and funders.

Human Services



Allegheny Health Network is hiring a Social Work Case Manager to support patients and their families and caregivers at Forbes Hospital by serving as an advocate, coordinating a continuum of care and improving the patient experience.



Healthcare

Labcorp is looking for a Clinical Research Associate to oversee clinical site management, including routine monitoring, maintaining study files, conducting pre-study and initiation visits, serving as a vendor liaison.



Environmental



The Sisters of St. Joseph seeks a Director of Ecology & Environment to lead the development and maintenance of a sustainable ecosystem on the site’s grounds, ensure a safe environment for residents, visitors and guests to the property, and develop educational opportunities related to the environment and sustainability.



Nonprofit



Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is looking for a Database Administrator to manage donor and constituent data, develop analytics, track donor trends and oversee the gift entry and acknowledgement process.

Fern Hollow Nature Center is hiring an Environmental Educator to teach a hands-on curriculum to students ages 2 through adult, including leading field trips, programs for children, family and adults, summer camps, and hikes.



Finance and Business



SAP has an opening for a Business Processes Associate Consultant to design, troubleshoot, debug and deploy enterprise integrations and applications for customers.

The Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh seeks an Accounts Receivable/Medical Billing Clerk to process accounts payable, invoices, refunds and payments; update vendor information; provide support for the accounting team; perform general office duties and reconcile practice management reports.



Education

The Ellis School has an opening for a Day Camp Counselor to assist instructors with a group of 10-15 campers, including leading activities, coordinating camp games, and guiding campers in their summer experiences.



Veterinary



Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hiring a Clinic Veterinarian to perform medical and surgical veterinary procedures, oversee animal health issues, implement veterinary care and disease control protocols, maintain medical records and drug use logs, cover for emergencies and more.

Sales



FedEx Services seeks a Sales Representative – Digital Sales to develop business via outbound calls to potential shipping clients and account holders, acquire volume from new customers through fact-finding, qualifying businesses and engaging with owners and decision-makers.



Administrative

Duquesne University is looking for an Administrative Assistant I – Occupational Therapy, Rangos School of Health Science to oversee high-level secretarial duties, including assisting with curricular, clinical and community education management and program evaluation in preparation for accreditation studies.



Customer Service



Lowe’s is hiring a Store Manager to oversee store operations, performance and profitability, deliver customer service, maintain product inventory, recruit and develop talent, drive the execution of sales and service strategies, and more.



Advanced Manufacturing

Wesco has an opening for a Site Manager I to provide purchasing support and inventory control, oversee compliance activities and continuous improvement initiatives, supervise employees and more.

M@C Discount is hiring a Receiving and Forklift Warehouse Associate to employ heavy equipment and pallet jacks to unload trucks, meet live trailers at docks to unload products, drive forklift trucks and perform additional tasks.

Job Fairs

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside Hospital (Herberman Conference Center, Room 201 AB), where job seekers can learn about a variety of career fields and available opportunities, meet the UPMC team and connect with hiring managers. Register here.



The EmployHER Pittsburgh Opportunity Fair takes place on Monday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the University of Pittsburgh Community Engagement Center in Homewood, where free food and childcare will be provided. Register here.

