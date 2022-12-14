Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday and Wednesday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

BNY Mellon is hiring a Principal, Infrastructure Engineer to design big data/Hadoop platforms, configure service components, define enterprise technology architecture, develop engineering solutions and more.

Motional has an opening for a Motion Planning Engineer to develop a variety of algorithms for autonomous driving, integrate combinations of motion planning and prediction algorithms, design and build robust and scalable codebase and more.



Healthcare



NovaCare Rehabilitation is hiring a Physical Therapist Assistant to assist with patient care and treatment programs, provide physical therapy services and expand client relations.

Marketing and Communications

Center of Life seeks a Marketing & Communications Manager to execute a marketing and communication strategy, including telling the organization’s story and ensuring that the nonprofit’s offerings are broadcast and understood across various audiences.

Business and Finance

Duquesne Light Company is hiring an Asset Analyst to provide customer service regarding the corporate use of asset accounting, work management and other relevant systems, oversee constructed assets, provide accounting support, coordinate the work order initiation process and more.

First National Bank has an opening for a Retail Staffing Analyst to implement programs aimed at transforming the experience and capabilities of customer-facing retail branch colleagues, collect and analyze data, and administer branch-related projects.

Nonprofit

The Community Liver Alliance is hiring a Program Director to develop and manage educational programs and initiatives.

The Andy Warhol Museum is looking for a Gallery Associate to welcome individuals and groups, provide customer service and visitor assistance during operational hours and at special events, help keep the collection safe, and perform admission desk transactions.

Administrative

The University of Pittsburgh seeks a Student Records Specialist to process transcript update documents; support grades and graduation processing; respond to inquiries regarding university policies, procedures and student academic records; reconstruct historical transcript documents; perform data entry and maintain files.

Aviation

Trego-Dugan Aviation is hiring a Ramp Service Agent at Pittsburgh International Airport to handle customer luggage, load and unload baggage onto and off airplanes, marshal in and push back airplanes, operate ground service equipment, meet arriving flights and service departing flights, and provide assistance to customers with special needs.

Customer Service

FedEx Office is looking for a Retail Customer Service Associate to provide customer service, process orders, coordinate store activities, operate equipment, stock materials, and manage production output, projects and retail supply.

Education

Pittsburgh Public Schools seeks a Coordinator, Performing Arts to provide leadership for the district’s Arts Education Department; research, develop, implement and evaluate comprehensive performing arts programs; strengthen teaching quality; improve student arts learning; and facilitate professional learning.

Event Production

AEG is looking for a PromoWest Production Runner to transport event and venue materials, serve as the point person for productions, and fulfill production needs and artist riders and requests.

Advanced Manufacturing

Wabtec Corporation has an opening for a General Laborer to identify springs and crates and complete production reports following quality assurance management requirements.

Dura-Bond Pipe is hiring a Machine Operator to operate tools and gauges, perform product inspection functions and work with production teams to assure product quality.