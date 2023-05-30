Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.



Design



Schell Games has an opening for a Senior 3D Animator to work on projects ranging from online worlds and handheld games to virtual reality experiences and themed interactive attractions.



Healthcare

The Community Empowerment Association seeks a Community Health Care Manager to complete health assessments; develop care plans; make referrals and contacts with government agencies/services, PCPs and large institutions; and coordinate services and logistics such as transportation, childcare and follow-up appointments.



Adagio Health is looking for a Health Educator to deliver curriculum-based health education programming to adolescents in community-, residential- and school-based settings.



Business and Finance



Bridgeway Capital has an opening for an Assistant Director of Development & Strategy to assist with grant writing and reporting functions and to identify, operationalize and evaluate strategic initiatives.



The Eden Hall Foundation is hiring an Administration Manager to facilitate day-to-day bookkeeping and administrative tasks.



First Commonwealth Bank seeks a Treasury Management Sales Officer to provide support and treasury management solutions for business clients, cultivate new business, manage commercial relationships and more.

IT and Engineering

Bosch has an opening for a Full Stack Web Developer to develop web applications, implement a seamless user experience, integrate data storage solutions, ensure responsiveness of applications, maintain code integrity, and prototype new ideas and technologies.



Higher Education



Point Park University seeks a Coordinator of Planning and Assessment to oversee institutional planning and assessment activities in collaboration with faculty, staff and external accreditors.



Pharmaceutical



Allegheny Health Network is hiring a Manager Pharmacy Operations – West Penn to oversee departmental projects, services, goals and objectives; supervise day-to-day operations; and assist with systems, regulatory requirements and performance improvement.



Nonprofit



Tree Pittsburgh has an opening for a Giving Grove Manager to oversee the nonprofit’s new affiliate program, including engaging a diverse set of communities within the Pittsburgh area to promote the growing, sharing and distribution of Giving Grove fruits, nuts and berries.



The Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank seeks a Milk Donor Program Screener to coordinate milk donations, including screening donors, communicating with medical providers, ordering bloodwork, maintaining donor files and communications, handling shipping and receiving, and serving as a liaison with donors.



Culinary



big Burrito Restaurant Group seeks a General Manager – Alta Via Market Square to provide leadership to employees; oversee restaurant operations; implement corporate initiatives; lead objectives for sales, costs, profit, guest services, food quality, building maintenance and more.



Recreation



Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is hiring an Activity Specialist to ensure a positive atmosphere and well-being for campers, assist with outdoor events and facilitate a variety of camp activities including archery, canoeing and team building.

Retail

Crate & Barrel seeks a Furniture Sales Associate to guide and advise customers, stay up-to-date on the latest furniture trends, work with a range of design styles, help customers with their home interiors, and drive sales.

Giant Eagle has an opening for a Lead, Curbside Express to fulfill curbside express orders, provide customer service and support team members.

Advanced Manufacturing

O’Neal Steel is looking for a Material Handler to load and unload materials in a warehouse, operate a variety of material handling equipment and tools and perform work for internal and external customers.

ZOLL Medical Corporation is hiring an Associate Quality Inspector to inspect mechanical and electrical parts and assemblies, provide technical responses and investigations, read manufacturing drawings, operate measurement equipment and more.

Job Fairs

Mainstay Life Services is hosting Hiring Events with open interviews on Thursday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Monday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 200 Roessler Road.

The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, June 22, from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where job seekers can network with county employees and learn about opportunities within county government. Register here.

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree By Hilton Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with local employers from all industries, discuss open positions and receive free resume services.

