IT and Engineering

BNY Mellon is hiring a Lead Full-Stack, Java Developer to design and document technically detailed applications and solutions, expand critical revenue-generating platforms and more.

The Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University seeks an Assistant Software Engineer to develop, test and deploy software applications and systems that improve the capabilities of CERT customers and participate in all phases of the software development lifecycle.



Design



Gatesman has an opening for a Designer to produce artwork for a variety of channels, clients and budgetary levels; to work on broadcast production, social media and digital experiences for clients in various industries; and develop brand concepts and campaigns.

Nonprofit



Global Links is hiring a Program Associate, International Medical Aid Program to provide support for the organization’s work in Latin America and the Caribbean, including shipment, distribution logistics, planning, research and reports, and communications.



Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank seeks a Donor Milk Distribution Associate to perform duties pertaining to the distribution of pasteurized donor human milk in conjunction with the distribution team.



Attack Theatre is looking for a Managing Director to oversee organizational planning, policy development and day-to-day administrative functions, including personnel, fiscal management and fundraising, marketing and communications, programmatic data, and human, financial and technological resources.



Healthcare



Wexford Health Sources is hiring a Clinical Operations Specialist (RN) to provide leadership for the professional development of health services administrators and directors of nursing within the Wexford Health Jails Division.



Providence Point is looking for a Hospitality Aide to provide supportive assistance to nurse aides and perform various tasks of a non-direct care nature.



Business and Finance

Seubert seeks a Technical Account Manager, Account Manager – Commercial Lines to expand the company’s commercial lines department client base, handle new business and renewal processes, respond to client and carrier requests and meet business objectives.



Northwest is looking for a Commercial Loan Review Officer to perform a variety of loan review activities to support the evaluation of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.



Human Services



KidsVoice has an opening for a Child Advocacy Specialist to advocate for children of abuse and neglect with attorneys as part of a regional multi-disciplinary team.



Pittsburgh Mercy is hiring a Program Specialist Homeless Services to engage shelter guests and drop-in center participants in services, provide direct supervision and assistance, and complete shift documentation, internal rounds and safety checks.



Marketing and Communications



Simon Property Group is looking for a Marketing Administrator to provide support for the development and implementation of mall marketing programs, executions of community-based programs, and retailer and community relations.



Production



City Winery Pittsburgh seeks a Production Manager to present the venue to local, national and international communities; meet the needs of performers and clients; provide in-house audio, video, lighting and technical engineering support for concert programming and events; and organize inventory.



Education

Glad Run Lutheran Services is hiring a Special Education Teacher to work with students in grades K through 12 who require specialized educational programs due to behavioral health, academic and developmental concerns.

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit seeks a Principal, Alternative Education Program to provide an educational environment for students that fosters academic achievement, behavioral growth and appropriate social functioning; provide instructional leadership for the curriculum and school program; promote diversity, equity and inclusion and more.



Real Estate



CBRE has an opening for an Assistant Real Estate Manager to manage a portfolio of commercial, industrial or retail properties including marketing, operations and financial activities.

Advanced Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products is looking for a Brazing Technician II to perform sub-assembly brazing and refrigerant-related activities for units and electro-mechanical assembly and testing of TSD HVAC products.

MSA seeks an Injection Mold Color Change Operator to oversee color changes and operation of injection molding machines to mold products from thermoplastic materials, perform inspections and secondary operations, trim excess material from parts and maintain production goals.

Job Fair

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette HiringPitsburgh Fair takes place on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree.



