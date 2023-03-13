Nonprofit

The Enterprise Zone Corporation of Braddock seeks an Executive Director to lead the nonprofit development organization, oversee economic and community development activities and implement the EastShore Report.



Riverlife is hiring a Development Manager to implement the organization’s development plan and raise philanthropic support through a portfolio of corporate, foundation and public funding sources.

IT and Engineering



Michael Baker International seeks a Civil Design Engineer – Water/Wastewater to work within an interdisciplinary group to ensure that design deliverables meet client goals as part of the company’s land development and infrastructure practice.

Bossa Nova Robotics is looking for a Senior Software Test Engineer to partner with product and development teams to understand features and technical implementation, and lead the company’s efforts to ensure the performance of its products and platforms.

Healthcare

Community LIFE has an opening for a Registered Dietitian to oversee nutrition assessment and care planning, individual and group education and counseling and the health and safety aspects of food service at an adult day center.



Higher Education

The University of Pittsburgh Department of Medicine seeks a Program Coordinator to provide administrative support to administrators and directors for degree-granting and training programs in clinical research and medical education.

Finance and Business



PPG has an opening for a Digital Product Manager, eCommerce to drive financial impact, partner with internal customers, manage the end-to-end lifecycle of products and help identify market opportunities.

McKesson is looking for a Compliance and Ethics Specialist (Specialist) to enhance and maintain a compliance program for the company’s key regulatory risks.

Literacy Pittsburgh is hiring an Accounting Clerk to coordinate the organization’s accounts payables and receivables, payroll and employee benefits, and perform general office duties.

Sales

VisitPittsburgh has an opening for a National Sales Director to promote the Greater Pittsburgh area as a convention and trade show site and manage the solicitation and implementation of sales strategies.

Marketing and Communications

DICK’S Sporting Goods seeks a Communications Strategist to establish protocols for communication channels and advancing message consistency and execute communications from the company’s executive leadership team and internal announcements

SoftWriters is looking for a Product Marketing Specialist to launch integrated multi-channel marketing campaigns for products and translate positioning, messaging and strategy into marketing communications.

Design

Beyond Spots & Dots seeks a Graphic Designer & Video Editor to develop brand solutions for advertising, support the creation of campaign elements and brand materials, manage various media content for clients and more.

Sewickley Academy is looking for an Alumni Engagement Officer to manage relationships with alumni, organize events, assist with fundraising appeals, oversee a portfolio of prospects, and represent the school as a brand ambassador.



Administrative

Birgo Realty is hiring an Office Administrator to oversee the company’s front desk and office environment, support cross-departmental functions and provide customer service.

Customer Service

Back Alley Brewing is looking for a Crew Member to serve the community by sharing a passion for brewing and craft beers.

Advanced Manufacturing

Curtiss-Wright has an opening for a Winding Supervisor to manage a team of employees and maintain product flow throughout the factory’s winding area.

Compunetix is hiring a Wireperson to assemble and wire electronic assemblies, cable assemblies and electromechanical assemblies in the company’s wire shop.

Job Fairs

UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside Hospital (Herberman Conference Center, Room 201 AB), where job seekers can to learn about a wide variety of career fields and available opportunities, meet the UPMC team and connect with hiring managers. Register here.



The EmployHER Pittsburgh Opportunity Fair takes place on Monday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the University of Pittsburgh Community Engagement Center in Homewood, where free food and childcare will be provided. Register here.



See more Pittsburgh job listings.