IT and Engineering

Koppers has an opening for an Electrical Engineer to serve as the primary electrical engineering support role for the company’s railroad products and services and utility and industrial products plants.



Astrobotic is hiring a Power Electronics Engineer (Lunar Surface Systems) to design power electronics converters, development component specifications and system-level requirements, and support spacecraft power component design, testing and integration.

Nonprofit



The Pittsburgh Glass Center and Contemporary Craft seek a Director of Equity and Belonging to lead efforts to infuse equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility throughout each organization’s operations and HR practices.

The Woodlands Foundation is hiring a Philanthropy Administrator to assist with fundraising and administrative duties supporting development efforts including a capital campaign and operations growth.



Human Services

Auberle is looking for a Child and Youth Development Specialist to oversee child care at the agency’s Family Healing Center.

Pittsburgh Mercy is hiring a Residential Care Advisor to provide assistance and training to individuals with intellectual disabilities and serious mental Illness in an apartment setting and plan resident services.



Finance and Business



Pittsburgh Technical College seeks an Accounting Manager to oversee accounting personnel and ensure the timely and accurate reporting of financial results.



The Airport Corridor Transportation Association is looking for a Financial Manager to oversee finances and assist in maintaining the overall financial health of the organization.

Sales



Wesco has an opening for a Sale Manager to provide strategic leadership to achieve sales and profit goals, manage a location with a total sales revenue of up to $50 million and supervise an inside and outside sales team.

Administrative

Prevention Point Pittsburgh seeks an Administration & Office Coordinator to oversee office management and organization, administrative systems maintenance, fiscal functions, equipment acquisitions, asset upkeep, and human resources tasks.



Education



Mt. Lebanon School District is hiring an Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education K-5 to lead the academic and operational performance of the district’s seven elementary schools and administrative team.

Hosanna House is looking for a Lead Toddler Teacher to implement an educational curriculum, develop classroom activities and contribute to the healthy mental and emotional development of children.



Transportation



Construction Junction has an opening for a Donation Pickup Driver to drive a box truck to pickup locations all over the greater Pittsburgh area collecting materials from commercial and residential locations and delivering them to the warehouse for unloading.



Customer Service



FedEx Office is hiring a Retail Customer Service Associate to provide customer service and product solutions, operate a wide variety of equipment, stock materials, manage production projects, and assist with store business and activities.



Culinary



The Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, managed by Sage Hospitality, seeks an Assistant Food & Beverage Manager to assist with overseeing the hotel’s daily restaurant operations, room service, bar operations and catering.



Governmental



Peters Township has an opening for an Assistant Township Manager to spearhead the planning, direction and efficient operation of government initiatives.

Advanced Manufacturing

Triumvirate Environmental is looking for a Machine Operator to draw and press thermoplastics into shapes, set controls to regulate vacuum, air pressure, sizing rings and temperature, locate defects on extruded products, operate a forklift and more.



Matthews International Corporation is hiring a CNC Machine Operator to set up, calibrate and operate machines used in production processes, inspect machine operations and finished products and correct machine malfunctions.

Job Fairs



On Thursday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Kane Community Living Centers in McKeesport, Glen Hazel, Ross and Scott are hosting In-person Career Fairs at all four sites, where job seeks can learn about a wide variety of nursing positions. Register.

On Friday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main (Oakland) is hosting a Fall Job Fair, where attendees can speak with more than 20 hiring representatives from employers in the areas of higher education, banking, health care and more. Register.

