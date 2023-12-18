Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Nonprofit

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is hiring a Director of Development to support museum advancement by serving as a front-line fundraiser overseeing prospects, proposals, solicitation strategies, planned gifts, annual fund appeals, and donors stewardship and cultivation.

Higher Education

Point Park University seeks a Residency Program Coordinator to oversee tasks associated with student enrollment, program progress tracking, faculty support and communication with partnering schools.

IT and Engineering

Civil & Environmental Consultants is hiring a Geotechnical Engineer to work on a team responsible for the geotechnical engineering aspects of real estate, manufacturing, renewable energy, natural gas, utility infrastructure and solid waste landfill projects.

Bosch has an opening for a Research Scientist to develop and implement a scalable system architecture to enable robust real-time operation of a distributed IoT (Internet of Things) device network that mixes safety- and mission-critical operations with general purpose applications.

Siemens is looking for R&D Wayside Software Engineer – Rail Infrastructure to perform design, maintenance, enhancement, testing, debugging, implementation and software support.

Gecko Robotics has an opening for a Senior Localization Engineer to deliver localization and mapping systems for the company’s inspection robots.

Human Services

The YWCA Greater Pittsburgh seeks a Housing Coordinator to provide case management to individuals and families residing in YWCA housing programs, leading them to self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is hiring a Bilingual Direct Service Advocate to provide direct service, advocacy, safety planning, emotional support, psycho-education, case management, and information and referrals to clients.

Marketing and Communications

Beyond Spots & Dots is looking for a Marketing Assistant to provide support for advertising campaigns, maintain relationships with media representatives, freelancers and vendors, and contribute to administrative office tasks.

Administrative

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit has an opening for a K-12 ESL, Administrative Support position to coordinate office activities and calendars, schedule appointments and conferences, maintain a student database, handle invoicing, assist with new hires, create board agendas, and coordinate payroll and travel expenses.

Finance and Business

Pittsburgh Technical College is hiring a Financial Aid Administrator to administer state grants and special programs for Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and serve as the point of contact for third-party financial aid resources and scholarship funds.

Mainstay Life Services is looking for a Senior Accountant to oversee accounting duties, general ledger analysis, accounting records and schedules, reports, financial statements, journal entries and compliance.

Human Resources

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens seeks a Business and Human Resource Administrative Assistant to greet and direct visitors, answer incoming calls and provide support for Human Resources Department staff members.

Retail

TJ Maxx is looking for a Retail Customer Experience Supervisor to promote customer experiences and loyalty programs, oversee a team of associates working at the front of a store, provide store leadership, and maintain and organize store spaces.

Education

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh seeks an Assistant Director CYF to oversee Children, Youth and Family and Day Camp services through the planning and delivery of program activities and events.

Healthcare

The Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank is hiring a Laboratory Specialist to perform laboratory duties pertaining to the processing and testing of human donor milk.

LabCorp has an opening for a Specimen Accessioner/ Lab Associate to perform clinical specimen accessioning, sample sorting and data entry.

Culinary

Five Guys is looking for a Shift Leader to provide management leadership for customer service and restaurant teams.

Advanced Manufacturing

Philips has an opening for an Assembler I to prepare and produce products using machines and tools, including setting and adjusting machine parts using to visually control manufactured products.

General Electric is hiring a Production Team Lead to manage safety, quality, production, cost control and continuous improvement objectives while providing technical support and training employees working in assigned production areas.



