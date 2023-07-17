Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Nonprofit

Arcade Comedy Theater is hiring an Operations Manager to oversee day-to-day organizational operations, including the theater’s box office and bar partnership.



The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank seeks a Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator – Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence to implement county specific outreach, increase the capacity and engagement of partners, and provides support, resources and best practices to community stakeholders implementing child nutrition programs.

North Hills Community Outreach is hiring a Transportation Resource Coordinator to oversee the operations of the agency’s transportation assistance program in the Mon Valley.

IT and Engineering

K&L Gates has an opening for a Technical Support Specialist to deliver first-line technical support to internal clients and provide customer service support to all firm locations.

The University of Pittsburgh seeks a Senior Informatics Analyst to develop, code, test, debug and implement application software and systems, and prepare recommendations for software and test procedures.

Agriculture

Hilltop Urban Farm is looking for a Farm Laborer to assist with all aspects of maintaining the community farm where produce is grown and donated to food pantries serving the neighborhood.

Culinary

Over Eden has an opening for a Server to elevate the art of hospitality, curate personalized dining experiences and delivering customer service.

Education

Neighborhood Learning Alliance is hiring a K-5 Afterschool & Summer Camp staff member to lead students in academic enrichment, arts, STEM, and community building activities.

Human Services

A Second Chance, Inc. seeks a Critical Response Engagement Worker III to

provide short-term therapy to children and families that are involved with the child welfare system, targeting youth ages 7-18 presenting with mild to high clinical/therapeutic need necessary for immediate intervention with various case complexities on a short-term basis.

Addus has an opening for a Caregiver to assist with personal care, provide occasional house cleaning amd laundry, assist with meal preparation and transport client to appointments and daily errands.

Marketing and Communications

Niche is looking for a Director, Public Relations to drive brand awareness and corporate reputation, craft and execute PR strategies, foster relationships with key media, seek out brand and corporate storytelling opportunities, execute seasonal campaigns, and optimize media monitoring and measurement process.

Finance and Business

Tristate Capital Bank seeks an Operations and Treasury Management Risk Officer to identify, assess and institute control processes aimed at improving internal systems to control risk, and monitor operational risk areas, including staffing models, product development, project management and compliance.

Siemens is hiring a Business Development Executive to grow revenue at assigned integrated delivery networks, focusing on overall revenue growth for the company’s core lab product lines inclusive of chemistry, immunoassay, automation and information technology.

Design

ThoughtForm is looking for a Design Strategist to solve complex problems in change management, brand definition and customer experience, and execute projects alongside team members and clients.

Customer Service

Costco has an opening for a Membership Clerk to provide a wide range of member services, support, assistance and information.

Construction

Scalo Companies seeks a Purchasing Agent to purchase materials relating to commercial roofing, residential roofing, repair and maintenance roofing, and sheet metal roofing projects.

Retail

Plants For Skin is hiring a Production Assistant and Store Associate. To apply, email your resume.

Advanced Manufacturing

ATI has an opening for a Production Worker to prepare, maintain and operate an atomizing unit, including preparing the melt chamber and equipment, charging the furnace, monitoring heat chemistries, and preparing liquid pour for atomizing.

Wabtec is looking for an Automation Leader to define the strategy for physical and data process automation for operations, supply chain and distribution, deploy projects for the company’s network of manufacturing facilities, and manage global project execution focusing on efficiencies in machining, inspection, assembly, distribution and smart assets.



Job Fair

Pittsburgh Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, July 27, at the Board of Education Building (341 S. Bellefield Ave.), where job seekers can learn about positions in the following areas: Secretarial/Clerical, Food Service, Special Education and Early Childhood Education. Register.



