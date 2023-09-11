Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Sales

NEXTpittsburgh seeks an Account Executive to prospect and secure advertising and sponsorships. The Account Executive will be responsible for managing the sales process by identifying new prospects, pitching and recommending sales opportunities based on customer goals, needs and budgets. Learn more about this position and apply.

IT and Engineering

Microsoft has an opening for a Senior Solution Specialist for Data & AI to lead the company’s Azure data, analytics and AI strategy and oversee customer adoption of Azure data services in the software and digital platforms industry.

First National Bank is hiring a Full Stack Java Developer to oversee development related to applications. integrations, reports, analytics and websites, and assist with requirements analysis, system design, database design, documentation and coding standards.

Nonprofit

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy seeks a Director of Operations and Visitor Engagement to oversee the daily operations at several public sites, facilities and smaller park locations, including Schenley Plaza, Schenley Park Café and Visitors Center and Mellon Square, Frick Environmental Center, and assist with implementing public programming and partnerships in parks throughout Pittsburgh.

Higher Education

Carlow University is looking for a Student Success Coordinator to serve as the primary point of contact for all newly admitted undergraduate adult and transfer students.

Healthcare

Allies for Health + Wellbeing is hiring a Medical Assistant to deliver standards of patient service, ensure that regulatory guidelines are being followed, serve as an advocate for the organization’s mission and work collaboratively with clinic staff and a multitude of agencies.

Human Services

Casa San Jose has an opening for a Case Manager to provide support to clients in need, including assessing the needs of clients, developing individualized plans of care, coordinating services with other providers, and advocating for clients.

American HealthCare Group is hiring a Service Coordinator to facilitate access for seniors to available services and entitlement benefits, including programs, activities, recreation, transportation, community resources and social service agencies, and more.

Business and Finance

BNY Mellon has an opening for a Senior Associate, Auditor – Investment Management to oversee the delivery of complex and challenging audit assignments.

Seubert is looking for a Private Client, Client Advisor to maintain a private client department client base, including analyzing and expanding a client book of business, handling client requests and assisting and training account managers.

Education

Pittsburgh Scholar House is hiring an Education Navigation Coordinator to serve as the student-facing advocate and liaison for the organization’s Wayfinders Program, which empowers single-parent, income-eligible families, and adult learners to achieve post-secondary educational attainment.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary seeks a Director of Continuing Education to provide program oversight for continuing education activities and the seminary.

Administrative

The Pennsylvania Environmental Council is hiring an Office Coordinator to oversee a wide range of office, administrative and clerical activities.

Operations

Aldi has an opening for a Warehouse Operations Supervisor to establish work schedules considering warehouse needs, coordinate job activities and tasks, oversee product receiving, selection and shipping, monitor inbound and outbound deliveries, Supervises warehouse teams and more.

Legal

Burns White is looking for a Litigation Paralegal to provide case and document management, maintaining databases, collect and review data, prepare legal documents and client reports, provide support for trial preparation, summarize deposition transcripts and more.

Food Service

Northgate School District is hiring a Food Service employee to help with the service of meals to students.

Advanced Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products seeks a Production Supervisor to oversee the assembly and testing of products and the flow of materials in the company’s high voltage switchgear division.

MSA has an opening for a TCM Painter to clean, paint, inspect and pack TCM hardhats in a in a manufacturing environment and set up, maintain and clean a paint booth and paint gun, and assemble lamp brackets, cord holders and lugs.

Job Fairs

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hosting an Open Interview Event on Thursday, September 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where job seekers should bring their resume and cover letter and can interview for part-time and full-time Seasonal Guest Services and Events Associates. Register.

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Friday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with a variety of companies. Register.

