IT and Engineering



American Eagle has an opening for a Senior Software Engineer to design API-first, cloud-ready software and applications for retail platforms, backend systems and databases.



Nonprofit

The Energy Innovation Center Institute seeks an Engagement and Outreach Specialist to implement community engagement, recruit participants, foster partnerships with nonprofit referral agencies, and provide outreach to audiences with a variety of backgrounds and experiences.

Leadership Pittsburgh is hiring an Outreach & Alumni Affairs Manager to oversee the organization’s alumni, stakeholders and events portfolio and manage communications and outreach.

Amachi Pittsburgh is looking for a Director of Programs & Special Initiatives to oversee and evaluate partnerships, programming and services for families, schools and communities and manage program staff.

Higher Education

Chatham University seeks an Academic Fieldwork Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy in the School of Health Sciences to provide administrative management of clinical placements for the occupational therapy doctorate program, teach courses related to fieldwork and clinical expertise, advise students, and assist with service and scholarship responsibilities.



Marketing and Communications



Quantum Theatre is hiring a Database Manager to provide support for the organization’s marketing, donor relations, customer service and ticketing functions.

Ansys has an opening for a Product Marketing Manager to execute internal and external marketing activities for the company’s fluids product collection.



The Pipitone Group is looking for a Digital Strategist to execute strategies for a variety of clients.

Education

Heritage Community Initiatives is hiring a Toddler Teacher to design lesson plans, complete assessments, implement individualized student goals, support the physical, social and emotional development of students, and conduct parent/teacher conferences.

Finance and Business

Citizens has an opening for a Business Banking Investment Commercial Real Estate Underwriter Portfolio Manager III to ensure portfolio performance and asset quality and develop strategies to resolve issues that could increase risk or create loss.



Sales



The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh seeks a Fitness Sales Specialist to recruit new personal training clients through assessments and additional tools.

Verizon has an opening for a Retail Sales Associate to generate sales, provide customer service, product insights and solution recommendations, assist with merchandising and operational functions and support the business needs of stores.

Culinary

Wigle Whiskey is hiring a Front of House Associate to lead customer interactions; make product recommendations for spirits, ciders and meads; serve as a bartender; prepare basic cold foods; and replenish product inventory.



Legal



Burns White seeks a Real Estate Associate to lead the real estate and property services practice group, including acquisitions, dispositions, loans, development, management and leasing.

Customer Service

Rivers Casino is looking for a Player Services Representative to provide a high level of guest service while adhering to department and property policies and procedures for multiple casino areas.

Lowe’s has an opening for a Cashier to provide customer service at the register, scan and bag items, and manage a cash register, payments and exchanges.

Governmental

The Allegheny County Elections Division is hiring Election Day Poll Workers to serve in various roles, interact with the public and keep up to date with election changes.

Advanced Manufacturing



U.S. Steel has an opening for a Shift Manager I – Operations to solve technical and non-technical issues related to production; direct the safe, efficient and economical operation of the West Mifflin facility; and coordinate the activities of workers engaged in overseeing the operation.



The Kraft Heinz Company seeks a Senior Manager – Manufacturing – Unplanned Losses to identify, analyze and mitigate sources of unplanned losses that could negatively impact operations and financial performance.

Job Fair

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree.



