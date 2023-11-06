Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Carnegie Robotics is hiring a Software Engineer – Computer Vision to design computer vision solutions for customers, develop algorithms and applications to handle sensor data, and contribute to projects such as perception systems for marine/boating applications, safety/efficiency monitoring systems in mining applications, and outdoor visual mapping and localization platforms.

PNC has an opening for a Technology Specialist to execute processes and procedures and address issues for products and services within the company’s technology infrastructure.

Healthcare

United Health Group is hiring a MedExpress Front Office Assistant to greet patients, activate patient files and provide support to medical staff.

Providence Point is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant to assist with providing senior living services in a long-term care retirement community facility.

Nonprofit

Carnegie Science Center seeks a Team & Program Development Coordinator to research, develop and implement on-site, at-home and virtual programming, promote learning opportunities and establish community relationships that expand audience reach and diversity.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is looking for an Individual Giving Manager to assist with annual fund management, alumni giving programs, donor cultivation and stewardship, data management and fundraising.

Pittsburgh CLO is hiring a Patron Services and Ticketing Associate to handle patron needs, respond to phone calls and email communications, process ticket orders, meet sales goals, and oversee database management.

Education

Winchester Thurston School is looking for an Academic Department Coordinator to provide administrative assistance and organizational support for the Interim Assistant Head for Teaching and Learning and the Academic Department.

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit seeks a Preschool Early Intervention Special Education Teacher (Gateway) to evaluate and deliver special education services to children in preschool early intervention classrooms.

Business and Finance

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is looking for a Senior Accountant to manage daily financial transactions, accounts receivable and month-end closing processes, reconcile credit card deposits, and provide support for the accounts payable accountant.

Citizens Bank has an opening for a Finance Manager to perform financial analysis and reporting across all consumer banking lines of business, including actual, forecast and budget analysis.

Human Services

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division seeks a Homewood-Brushton Corps Case Worker to provide services and support to households in need, including food, personal hygiene items, clothing and furniture vouchers, housing and utility assistance, referrals to community resources, seasonal programming, information and advocacy.

Operations

Koppers is looking for an Environmental Affairs Manager to oversee environmental affairs at the company’s North American facilities, including leading regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, continuous improvement and performance.

Retail

IKEA has an opening for a Retail Visual Merchandiser to implement store layout plans, present a range of products, create visual displays, execute merchandising strategies and utilize space planning tools for store design.

Walmart is looking for a Merchandise and Stocking Associate to provide member services, sort and stock products, move inventory, unload trucks, fulfill pickup orders, and engage with vendors and drivers.

Culinary

Primanti Bros. is hiring an Assistant Restaurant Manager to help oversee day-to-day restaurant operations, including compliance, branding, health and safety standards and financial performance.

Facilities

La Roche University seeks a Grounds Technician to oversee the upkeep, appearance and safety of the landscapes and grounds throughout all seasons, perform equipment maintenance and repairs, and assist with general maintenance throughout the campus and adjoining grounds.

Advanced Manufacturing

O’Neal Steel is hiring a Material Handler to load and unload materials in a warehouse, and operate hand trucks, forklifts, overhead cranes, conveyors and other equipment to move material to and from trucks and trains.

ZOLL Medical Corporation seeks a Production Team Member to perform assembly, service and material handling (receiving, shipping, material movement and transactions) of new and used medical devices and components.



Job Fair



On Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Fall Career Fair at UPMC Passavant in McCandless, where job seekers can learn about a wide range of career opportunities, connect with managers and apply for positions with a possible interview the same day. Register.



