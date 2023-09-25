Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Wabtec seeks a Design Engineer to perform engineering assignments involving equipment, product design, development, testing and research that support mechanical-pneumatic devices such as air compressors, brake cylinders and control valves used in the rail industry.

Aurora is looking for a Principal Software Engineer, ML Accelerators to execute research and development of machine learning software and hardware technologies and strategies.

Retail

Una Biologicals has an opening for a Retail Manager to oversee daily store functions, including creating displays, managing staff, buying, scheduling, budgeting, participating in long-term planning, and actualizing company-wide goals.

Healthcare

UPMC Health Plan is hiring a Clinical Engagement Coordinator to manage the training and onboarding of new staff, provide clinical operating systems support, and ensure the quality of services and member engagement skills by clinical staff.

Human Services

The Community Empowerment Association seeks a Social Worker to serve as the first point of contact for consumers who visit the Community Health, Wellness and Healing Center, including providing needs and health assessments and facilitating individual care plans.

Higher Education

Point Park University is hiring an Assistant Director, Artistic Recruitment to conduct a wide range of outreach and recruitment activities, manage technology for the automated audition process and prepare enrollment reports.

Nonprofit

Riverlife has an opening for a Program Coordinator to oversee riverfront activation programming and placemaking initiatives.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank seeks a Safety and Compliance Manager to maintain the agency’s programs for food safety, quality assurance and audit compliance within all regulatory capacities.

Carnegie Museum of Art is hiring a Gallery Associate Supervisor to provide customer service, supervise staff, and take a leadership role within the day-to-day operations of the Visitor & Museum Services Gallery Associates and Visitor & Museum Services Office.

Finance and Business

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is looking for an Accounting Clerk to perform a wide range of duties for the organization’s Finance Department.

Heritage Community Initiatives is hiring a Manager of Finance to provide financial oversight and contractual compliance for the organization’s education programs, scholarships, billing and collections, data analysis, and contractual and subsidy revenues.

Customer Service

Rite Aid has an opening for a Service Associate to assist with a variety of day-to-day operations, care and services provided to customers and patients.

Human Resources

Duolingo is looking for a Head of Talent Development to oversee and scale the company’s performance management and continuous feedback processes.

Education

Ringgold School District seeks a School Counselor (Long-term Substitute – High School) to coordinate a school counseling program that includes individualized education, career planning and activities focused on every student’s academic, career and personal-social development needs.

The Neighborhood Academy is looking for a Math Teacher to teach high school geometry (honors and standard), statistics and trigonometry (honors and standard).

Marketing and Communications

Alcoa has an opening for a Communications Specialist to implement digital communication strategies, produce visuals, oversee social media accounts and digital asset management tools, submit website content, and prepare reports.

Construction



Lamar Advertising is looking for a Billboard Installer to complete billboard advertising installations as part of the company’s operations crew.

Advanced Manufacturing

The Alloy Group has an opening for a Laborer to perform services for construction projects involving interior/exterior demolition of structures and buildings and environmental remediation of asbestos, lead, mold, mercury and PCBs.

U.S. Steel is looking for a General Laborer Utility Person to perform general labor and maintenance duties supporting production and service units in a heavy industrial environment, including operating torches, shovels and mobile equipment.

Job Fair

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hosting a free ASPIRE Workforce Development & Training Event in Market Square, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. (rain date is Wednesday, Sept. 27), where job seekers can meet with representatives from the Carnegie Science Center, Community College of Allegheny County, Catalyst Connection, and Bidwell Training Center and visit interactive resource booths.



