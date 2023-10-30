Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Schell Games is hiring an Experienced Unreal Graphics Engineer to develop graphics-related systems; serve as a technical expert for optimization, multi-threaded programming and hardware capabilities; build a rendering pipeline from the ground up and more.

Michael Baker International seeks IT Support Desk Lead II to develop help desk tools and practices for automation and administration, manage staff, improve service desk operations and provide technical expertise and resources for IT initiatives and projects.

The University of Pittsburgh seeks a Computer Engineer for the Human Engineering Research Laboratories to design, fabricate and maintain research instrumentation; develop conceptual instrumentation, software programs and data collection methods; design software for analysis; implement robotic equipment protocols and more.

Nonprofit

New Voices for Reproductive Justice is hiring a Community Organizer to connect Black women, femmes, girls, and folx to the organization and to the national reproductive justice movement.

Administrative

Niche has an opening for an Associate Office Administrator to provide office management; coordinate culture and engagement initiatives; maintain relationships with building management services, vendors, caterers and internal departments; provide support for various functions and more.

Trying Together is looking for an Administrative Assistant to perform technical administrative work and oversee facility and operational functions for the Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center.

Veterinary

The Beaver County Humane Society is hiring a Veterinary Technician to assist with all duties relating to the medical care of animals in the shelter.

Governmental

The Steel Rivers Council of Governments and Tri-COG Land Bank are looking for a Community Engagement Coordinator to strengthen relationships with residents, community organizations, members, and partners for each organization.

Customer Service

Lanxess has an opening for a Customer Service Manager – North America to lead the customer service team, drive utilization of digital tools and continuous performance improvement, and manage daily customer service activities for internal and external customers.

Human Services

Auberle is looking for a SNAP Child Worker to improve service effectiveness and client outcomes and build strategic partnerships with other organizations for the SNAP (Stop Now and Plan) Model.

Human Resources

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is hiring an Assistant Manager to assist in managing the workers’ compensation function, including legal compliance, contract administration and processing of claims in accordance with the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act.

Marketing and Communications

Eat’n Park Hospitality Group seeks a Product & Merchandising Manager to develop the marketing and merchandising strategy around Parkhurst’s product lines and features, define go-to-market strategies for key customer segments, and execute campaigns that drive growth.



P3R has an opening for a Youth Marketing Coordinator to manage content on websites, produce and promote videos, and support social media efforts and content creation.

Sales

The Air & Waste Management Association seeks a Sales Development Manager to achieve and exceed individual sales goals by selling exhibit space and sponsorship for conferences as well as other revenue opportunities such as advertising.

Retail

Home Depot is looking for a Department Supervisor to lead associates in each department, provide customer service and support operational and merchandising decisions.

Business and Finance

The Garfield Jubilee Association is hiring a Fiscal Manager to analyze financial information, prepare accurate and timely financial reports and statements and ensure appropriate accounting control procedures.

Education

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh seeks an Early Childhood Development Center Assistant Educator to work in toddler and preschool classrooms that utilize the Reggio Emilia approach and constructivist social learning theory.

Hospitality

The Crafthouse Stage & Grill has several job openings, including a Host, Server, Bartender, Prep Cook and more.

Advanced Manufacturing

Heeter Printing is hiring a Production Operator to carry out work processes and continuous improvement activities using machinery in a manufacturing facility.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products is looking for a Material Handler to crate and uncrate materials, wash parts, re-palletize parts, operate vehicles, load and transport materials, support manufacturing operations, perform warehouse duties using hand and power tools, and more.



