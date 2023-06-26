IT and Engineering

Carnegie Robotics seeks a Senior Software Engineer to design and deliver products for customers, develop onboard software for a custom camera system, architect middleware infrastructure, build custom release images and more.

BNY Mellon is hiring a Senior Specialist, Back-End Developer to develop technical solutions for the company’s margin services business, define test cases and provide technical system support.

FedEx seeks a Software Engineer Lead to provide leadership for the coordination of designs; develop, troubleshoot and debug software programs for enhancements and new products; oversee the full development life cycle; and conduct systems programming testing.

Marketing and Communications

Steel City has an opening for a Social Media Coordinator to coordinate the company’s social media platforms while working with an influencer base and telling stories through social channels.

Production

Fred Rogers Productions is looking for a Producer (Games & Websites) to produce interactive content for children across multiple platforms, including websites, digital games and apps, and lead interactive content development for the PBS KIDS series, “Alma’s Way.”

Squirrel Hill Health Center is hiring a Behavioral Health Care Navigator to serve as behavioral health liaison for patients, clinicians, support staff and outside agencies, and coordinate services and referrals for patients in crisis.

Finance and Business

Covestro has an opening for a Strategic Sourcing Specialist to direct the company’s procurement activities regionally and locally for assigned commodities.

Koppers is looking for an Accountant to handle general accounting and finance duties.

Nonprofit

Angel’s Place is looking for a Development Director to execute fundraising campaigns and special events, prepare annual fundraising plan budgets, develop community relations and more.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh seeks a Fundraising/Development Associate to maintain the organization’s donor database, handle communications and gift acknowledgments, obtain in-kind donations and support the full scope of nonprofit fundraising.

Higher Education

Pittsburgh Technical College is hiring a Vice President of Academic, Corporate and Community Affairs to provide leadership for educational policy, accreditation, academic programs, curriculum, corporate and workforce training, and community programming.

Architecture

DLA+ Architecture & Interior Design seeks a Project Architect to oversee general project tasks in the sports, higher education, commercial, retail and residential market segments.

Customer Service

The Joinery Hotel is hiring a Front Desk Agent to greet guests, complete check-in procedures, facilitate guest departures, provide information and services, handle telephone and in-person inquiries regarding reservations and guest concerns, perform cash transactions and more.

Human Services

Prevention Point Pittsburgh seeks a Harm Reduction Programs Specialist to work with the statewide Naloxone Mailing Program and mobile Syringe Service Program, coordinate requests for naloxone and other overdose prevention supplies and distribute harm reduction supplies and naloxone via a mobile van and community outreach.

Human Resources

ACTION-Housing is hiring a Human Resources Assistant to perform a range of administrative duties related to the operations of the human resources office.

Retail

Starbucks is looking for a Shift Supervisor to oversee store operations standards, lead each shift, deliver customer service and products, handle cash, maintain an encouraging team environment, and more.



Construction



The Miller Institute for Contemporary Art seeks an Art Handler to assist with hands-on preparations of exhibitions, install and deinstall artworks and exhibition materials, perform carpentry and maintenance duties, operate power tools, and ensure the archival preservation of artworks.

Advanced Manufacturing

Opulo is looking for a Manufacturing Technician to fabricate and assemble machines, debug and repair printed circuit board assemblies, build machine subassemblies, and run quality tests for packaging and managing orders.

Compunetics has an opening for a Mechanical Operator to operate equipment and perform printed circuit board manufacturing functions and load and unload products from machines in a production environment.



Job Fair



UPMC is hosting a Find Your Fit Job Fair on Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at UPMC Shadyside, where job seekers can learn about clinical Care Coordination opportunities, meet the UPMC team and connect with hiring managers. Register.

