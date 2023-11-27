Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

IT and Engineering

Resilient Cognitive Solutions is hiring a Software Engineer to design decision support systems in large data, time sensitive, critical environments and develop applications using HTML5 and JavaScript APIs/frameworks.

Astrobotic Technology is looking for a Chief Engineer to support the technical development, testing and operation of the company’s lunar-based space systems.

Nonprofit

The Andy Warhol Museum seeks an Assistant Manager, Development to oversee operations for an assigned area, supervise employees and support departmental goals for being donor-centered, cooperative and transparent.

Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania is hiring a Vice President of External Relations

to spearhead marketing and fundraising efforts, advance the donor and community experience, and raise philanthropic dollars through major giving, annual giving, legacy gifts, grants and special events.

The New Hazlett Theater has an opening for a Program & Events Manager to cultivate the theater’s relationships with rental partners and audiences, identify opportunities with partners to best serve patrons and the community, and provide customer service to partners and patrons.



The Christian Immigration Advocacy Center seeks a Development Officer to manage the organization’s fundraising process, including identification, cultivation and solicitation of individual and faith-based giving, as well as foundation and government grants.

Healthcare

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania is hiring a Health Care Assistant to support the delivery of comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare, including clinical abortion care and family planning.

Education

The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh seeks a Special Education Teacher for The Day School to help students achieve their learning milestones and collaborate with teachers, therapists, behavior specialists, school districts and families to develop and implement student IEPs.

Human Services

Allegheny Children’s Initiative is hiring a Kid’s Club Therapist to facilitate evidenced-based group therapy for children ages four through 13 who have experienced intimate partner violence within their family.

Customer Service



Homewood Suites by Hilton Pittsburgh Downtown seeks a Front Desk & Guest Care Clerk

to provide hospitality experiences and customer service for guests.

Guardian Storage has an opening for an Associate Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of a property, drive growth and performance, maximize revenue and occupancy, provide customer service, handle sales and payments, market the property,

and help maintain the property’s physical condition.

Human Resources

UPMC’s Center for Engagement and Inclusion is looking for a HR Project Coordinator

to manage projects and events, including development, data and information resources, as well as service day, youth STEM and literacy mentoring programs.

Facilities

Friendship Village of South Hills is hiring a Director Plant Operations to oversee preventative maintenance programs for communities, equipment and systems, lead renovation projects, production activities and contracted services, and manage physical and disposable resources.

412 Clean Teams has an opening for a Cleaning Technician to provide routine residential and small office cleaning services for client families and businesses.

Administrative

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hiring an Administrative Specialist to support the organization’s internal administrative functions and the administration of programs and projects while interacting with multiple departments.

Duquesne University seeks an Administrative Assistant for Academic Affairs – College of Osteopathic Medicine to support the activities of multiple departments, including organizing files, performing bookkeeping, engaging in verbal and written communication, managing schedules and coordinating meetings.

Culinary

Parkhurst Dining is hiring a Cook to oversee daily meal production while preparing food in accordance with the company’s recipes, standards and procedures.

Advanced Manufacturing

Ace Wire Spring & Form Company is looking for a Tool Maker to construct and maintain highly intricate tools, fixtures and gauges, select allowances, perform difficult development work, make tool tryouts, and diagnose and correct issues.

Compunetics has an opening for a Printed Circuit Board Operator to operate a DES line, perform hands-on tasks including gold plating, bond coating and plasma etching, and evaluate product quality.

Job Fair

ATI is hosting a Materials Hiring Event on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 500 Green St. in Washington, PA, where job seekers can meet recruiters and interview on-site for Production Worker, Machinist and Maintenance Technician positions. Register.

