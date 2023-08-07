Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Business and Finance

ServiceSource is hiring a Regional Executive Director to lead a regional office, including managing day-to-day operations, supervising a management team, and overseeing financial goals established during the budgeting process.

Bank of America seeks a Relationship Banker to engage and educate clients, including assisting them with a range of transactions and services at the Ross Town Center Financial Center.

IT and Engineering

Michael Baker International seeks an Architectural Electrical Engineer to design and document a range of product types focused on growing federal, Department of Defense and international project opportunities.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation is hiring an Assistant Software Engineer to

perform tasks related to software architecture design and development, user interface and desktop integration of commercial and government off-the-shelf software and tools.

CGI has an opening for a SmartCOMM Developer to build quality solutions for customers.

Nonprofit

Partner4Work is looking for a Fund Development Manager to identify foundation and governmental funding opportunities, and oversee a range of activities required to

research, prepare, write, submit and follow up on the grant proposal process.

Healthcare

Allegheny County has an opening for an Environmental Health Administrator II – Housing to oversee administrative, management and professional work in planning, directing and coordinating county-wide activities and programs in the field of environmental health.

UPMC is looking for an Advanced Clinical Education Specialist to deliver nursing care, achieve staff, patient and organizational outcomes, and assess, plan and provide educational programs as part of the UPMC Travel Staffing team.

Higher Education

Carlow University is hiring an Assistant Registrar to serve as a liaison between the university and its affiliate institutions, oversee organizational aspects of affiliate agreements, and support the day-to-day operations of the registrar’s office.

Culinary

Rivers Casino has an opening for a Banquet Server to greet guests, provide customer service, set up banquet events, take orders, use the pivot point system for food placement, perform table-side cooking and preparation and more.

Human Services

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape seeks a Case Manager to provide trauma-informed case

management services to survivors and co-survivors who have experienced sexual-based trauma.

Administrative

Communities In Schools of Pittsburgh-Allegheny County is hiring an Executive Assistant to oversee the administrative and organizational management of the organization’s office.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is looking for an Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of duties to support the vice president of strategic initiatives and continuing education and the neighborhood collaborative.

Education

The Ellis School has an opening for an Alumnae Relations Coordinator to strengthen alumnae involvement and community support, provide resources to alumnae, assist with alumnae programs and events, create communication pieces and social media posts, and oversee the alumnae database.

The Elizabeth Forward School District is hiring a Middle/High School Instrumental Music Teacher to serve in a full-time teaching position and support the music program through school and community performances.

Sales

Verizon has an opening for a Senior Account Manager to deliver innovative solutions to state, local and federal government agencies, grow sales opportunities, write and respond to proposals, provide training for new customers and more.

Veterinary

Banfield Pet Hospital is looking for a Veterinary Assistant to support the veterinarians and technicians in providing care for pets, advocate for pets, educate clients on pet health, and ensure a safe and effective hospital environment.

Real Estate

VineBrook Homes has an opening for a Leasing Consultant to manage the leasing and marketing of single-family rental homes and provide customer service.

Advanced Manufacturing

Matthews International Corporation is hiring a CNC Machine Operator to set up, calibrate and operate machines used in production processes, perform inspections of machine operations and finished products, use precision measuring tools, and correct machine malfunctions.

Compunetix has an opening for an Electronic Assembler (Surface Mount) to perform hand soldering work on circuit cards, assemble circuit cards using manufacturing instructions and perform additional electronics assembly tasks.

