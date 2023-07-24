Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Nonprofit

Pittsburgh Public Theater seeks an Education Manager to oversee educational programs and new initiatives for students, teachers and the community, including leading the Open Stage Student Matinee Series, Creative Dramatics and Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest.

YouthPlaces has an opening for a Strength-Based Behavior Coordinator to support youth in making life decisions and preparing for the college and career search processes, provide resources and support to youth, families and communities, and create a curriculum centered around social-emotional learning.

IT and Engineering

Microsoft is looking for a Principal Software Engineer to lead the development of key features for product releases, primarily working within the Lustre filesystem, Lustre userspace libraries and first- and third-party software.

Smith Micro is hiring a Cloud Engineer to provide strategic oversight for the design, development, operation and support of IT systems that align with the company’s business goals.

Finance and Business

The Waldorf School of Pittsburgh is hiring a Business Manager to oversee day-to-day accounting, financial, budget and revenue activities.

The Mon Valley Initiative is looking for a Fiscal Specialist to lead the organization’s financial and programmatic functions in order to support accountability, transparency and reputation across all program areas.

Federated Hermes has an opening for a Financial Analyst to complete financial analyses, participate in corporate planning and expense tracking processes, work on mergers and acquisitions, support investor relations and more.

Higher Education

Point Park University seeks a Director of Enrollment Operations to serve as the functional CRM expert, provide analysis of performance indicators and execute operational support to ensure that the university reaches its enrollment goals.

Robotics

HEBI Robotics has an opening for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to design, build, test and bring to market robotic systems that help drive the expansion of the company’s robotics modular platform.

Sales

RoadRunner Recycling seeks a Sales Representative to qualify potential new business, manage lead generation and grow the company’s sales pipelines using various tools, social platforms and outreach efforts.

Education

Dreams of Hope is looking for a Teaching Artist to engage and educate LGBTQIA+ youth within a welcoming environment so that they grow in confidence, express themselves, develop as leaders, and make positive changes in their communities.

Northgate School District has several openings, including a High School Science/Physics Teacher, Teacher Assistant and Substitute Teacher.

Marketing and Communications

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra seeks a Director of Marketing to achieve ticket

and subscription revenue goals by creating and executing marketing strategies and

campaigns for the organization’s products and presentations.

Culinary

Whole Foods Market is hiring an Overnight Bakery Production Team Member to provide production support and perform functions related to product processing, preparation, merchandising, stocking, display and counter service.

Healthcare

Matrix Medical Network seeks a Nurse Practitioner to provide assessments, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up plans, health education, physician and case management referrals, and documentation for patients in a variety of settings.

Administrative

Metro Community Health Center is hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide a range of administrative support.

Advance Manufacturing

ZOLL Medical Corporation seeks a Production Team Member II to perform assembly, service and material handling duties for new and used medical devices and components.

SMS Group is hiring a Mechanical Assembler to perform a range of complex disassembly and assembly duties and operate material handling equipment, fork trucks and cranes.

Job Fairs

The UPMC Find Your Fit Job Fair takes place on Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside (Herberman Conference Center, Room 201AB), where job seekers can learn about open positions including Patient Care Technicians, Nursing Assistants and Family Patient Concierges, meet the UPMC team and connect with hiring managers. Register.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, July 27, at the Board of Education Building (341 S. Bellefield Ave.), where job seekers can learn about positions in the following areas: Secretarial/Clerical, Food Service, Special Education and Early Childhood Education. Register.

