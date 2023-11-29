As expected, December fills the calendar with holiday fare, from Scrooge to the Sugar Plum Fairy and “you’ll-shoot-your-eye-out” nostalgia. Chanukah Menorah Parades and a Kwanzaa community festival are on the calendar, too.

But if you need a little break from all that holly jolly fun, take the kids to a light-hearted murder mystery or and have an adventure in a brand-new inflatable world.

1. Through September 2024: “Chroma Maze,” MuseumLab

A new immersive art experience welcomes kids in “Chroma Maze.” The large-scale inflatable sculpture invites kids to walk through, bounce within and explore this creation of color and light. The exhibition is the first permanent installation created by the Rhode Island-based Pneuhaus design studio. “Chroma Maze” joins “Gymlacium,” a climb-through rope structure at MuseumLab, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s space for kids 10+. “Chroma Maze” is open on Saturdays and Sundays during MuseumLab hours and is included with admission.

Macaulay Culkin stars in “Home Alone.” Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

2. Through December: Holiday movies at the Rangos Giant Cinema, Carnegie Science Center

Programmers at Carnegie Science Center understand the appeal of holiday movie traditions. A handful of your family’s go-to seasonal flicks can be enjoyed on the big-big screen throughout the month. Get cozy with little ones at “Polar Express” on select dates through Dec. 24. Horror for Christmas? Why not! The PG-rated “Gremlins” offers its share of dark comedy with silly terror on Dec. 2. Join the Griswolds for holiday mania at “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) on Dec. 9. And on Dec. 16, there’s the classic tale of 8-year-old Kevin, left behind and becoming surprisingly self-reliant against a pair of housebreakers in “Home Alone” (PG). Tickets are $12.

3. Dec. 2-17: “A Special Toy,” Gemini Children’s Theater

Santa’s elves spent hundreds of years handcrafting toys in their North Pole workshop. Then, a new machine is introduced, invigorating the elves with excitement. Elves Fidget and Gidget invite kids to admire the ultra-sonic, electronic machine that cranks out toys with amazing speed — until the machine breaks down. As the elves in the play learn they must work together, kids in the audience are encouraged to recognize that our differences make each of us special. Best for kids ages 2-10 years who will have a ball with the interactive fun for which Gemini Theater is known. Tickets start at $5.

4. Dec. 6-10: “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Pittsburgh Playhouse

If you’ve had enough of Charles Dickens in this season of Scrooges and Tiny Tims, try a complete about-face with a production based on the author’s final, unfinished novel. Singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes turned the gloomy tale into a hilarious, family-friendly musical. The play within a play offers a 19th-century Victorian theater company that’s presenting the murder mystery whodunnit. Since Dickens didn’t leave us with the answer, the audience votes on the ending from a lineup of suspicious characters. The original 1985 Broadway show won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets start at $23. Best for ages 10 and older. Hundreds of characters in exquisite, colorful costumes populate the stage in “The Nutcracker.” Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

5. Dec. 8-28: “The Nutcracker,” Benedum Center

This frothy family entertainment sets the season with a giant Christmas tree, warring rats, dancing flowers and hundreds of other exquisitely costumed characters. In addition to “The Nutcracker” performances, Pittsburgh Ballet offers a host of additional activities and events. For example, the Sugar Plum Fairy will be on hand in the Benedum Center to pose for family photos before each performance and during intermission. Prior to the Dec. 9 matinee, families can register to attend a free “Nutcracker” workshop that includes crafts. A workshop for Scouts is planned for Dec. 10 with a pre-show ballet class with modified choreography from “The Nutcracker.” On Dec. 16, PBT hosts the Magic of “The Nutcracker” Workshop, an adaptive dance class along with a special performance. A sensory-friendly performance is planned for Dec. 17 with a more relaxed and comfortable performance. Tickets for “The Nutcracker” start at $29.

Don’t miss: Yinzer Backstage Pass host Boaz Frankel playing a party guest in the Dec. 16 performance of “The Nutcracker.”

6. Dec. 7, 10 and 12: Chanukah Menorah Parades and Festivals, East End and South Hills

Chabad of the South Hills’ Chanukah Menorah Parade will travel across Mt. Lebanon on Dec. 7. The parade ends at the South Hills Lights Festival, where family fun includes music, a photo booth, latkes and doughnuts. Admission is free.

On Dec. 10, the Squirrel Hill Chanukah Walk along Murray Avenue includes an afternoon with a juggling act, dreidel craft and cookie making. Catch the Menorah Lighting, too, with hot latkes, doughnuts and live music.

Celebrate the sixth day of Chanukah with Chabad of Squirrel’s annual Grand Menorah Parade on Dec. 12. Vehicles topped with giant menorahs will cruise through Squirrel Hill and Shadyside to Schenley Plaza, where a menorah lighting and celebration will take place under the big tent. Can a onesie bunny suit ruin Christmas? Just ask Ralphie. Photo courtesy of Michael Henninger.

7. Dec. 7-23: “A Christmas Story: The Play” O’Reilly Theater

After years of 24-hour television programming on Christmas Day, we know this story by heart — and love it more with every viewing. “A Christmas Story” easily makes the jump from screen to stage with this delightful theatrical production from Pittsburgh Public Theater. Expect all the favorite bits – a fra-gill-ee major prize, the onsie bunny suit, a tongue stuck to a flagpole and a deep desire for a Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range-model BB Gun. Your entire family will rock with laughter at author Jean Shephard’s flashback to his 1940s childhood. Like the movie, the play is rated PG. Tickets start at $35.

Image courtesy of Pittsburgh Symphony.

8. Dec. 9-23: A selection of “Christmas Carols”

This tale of redemption has inspired many versions of stage and film productions. Pittsburgh families have three options:

Pittsburgh Symphony presents the silliest adaptation with “The Muppets Christmas Carol in Concert” on Dec. 9. The audience will view the movie, starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, while the orchestra performs the musical score. Tickets start at $35.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Conservatory students perform alongside professional guest artists in “A Lyrical Christmas Carol,” playing Dec. 13-17 at Gargaro Theater. Tickets start at $16.

Two-time Tony Award-winning Michael Cerveris returns to play Scrooge in Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera’s annual production of “A Musical Christmas Carol,” running Dec. 15-23 at the Byham Theater. Tickets start at $48. Tickets for a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 23 start at $15.

Image courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

9. Dec. 16: AWCommunity Day: Holiday Edition, August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites families to a holiday community day. Kids will learn about Kwanzaa with creative hands-on activities, plus Kwanzaa dancers and drummers. The Flow Band and Alumni Theater Company will be on hand with live performances. Photo ops will be offered with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is a great opportunity for holiday shopping, too, with local vendors offering jewelry, clothing and art. Registration is free.

The Future of Pittsburgh Ball rises during the countdown to midnight. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

10. Dec. 31: First Night, Downtown Pittsburgh

The year goes out with a bang during Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2024. Expect the Pittsburgh Cultural District to be filled with family-friendly revelry for inside events and outdoor concerts. Little ones will enjoy the early fireworks and giant puppet parade. Older kids will want to party on until the glittering Future of Pittsburgh Ball rises to the countdown of midnight, kicking off the big fireworks celebration of the new year. Details are in the works for this free festival.

Bonus events

Through Dec. 24: Santa Cruises, Gateway Clipper Fleet

Dec. 8-23: Holiday Laser Show, North Park

Dec. 16: Super Science Saturday, Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Dec. 16: Story Saturday: “Farmhouse,” Carnegie Museum of Art

Dec. 29-30: A Magical Cirque Christmas, Benedum Center

Looking for more Fun?

Check out our Pittsburgh area holiday bucket list.