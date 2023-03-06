Breeze Airways is adding four new nonstop flights from Pittsburgh. Starting this spring, travelers can fly from Pittsburgh International Airport to Portland, Maine; Long Island-Islip, New York; Jacksonville, Florida; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The summer seasonal routes go through Sept. 5 and are on sale at $39 for a one-way ticket.

Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of air service and commercial development for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, says the new routes give travelers more options this summer.

“We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop,” says Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey.

Passengers may choose from three fare bundles — Nice, Nice and Nicest — with different amenities, including extra legroom and a free checked bag.

The schedule for the new routes — with standard fare starting at $39 for one-way flights and the extra legroom bundle starting at $79 — are as follows:

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: Thursday and Sunday, May 18 through Sept. 5.

Jacksonville, Florida: Thursday and Sunday, May 25 through Sept. 5.

Long Island-Islip, New York: Thursday and Sunday, May 25 through Sept. 5.

Portland, Maine: Monday and Friday, June 2 through Sept. 5.

In addition, Breeze is offering a sale on four existing routes through March 7: Charleston, South Carolina ($49); Hartford, Connecticut ($39); New Orleans, Louisiana ($49); and Providence, Rhode Island ($49).