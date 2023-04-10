Janice Kochik, a nurse practitioner from Central Outreach Wellness Center, visits encampments. Photo by Sebastian Foltz.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced that NEXTpittsburgh has received nine nominations in the annual Golden Quills competition. Journalists from the 29 counties in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia are eligible for the awards, which recognize excellence in the profession.

The NEXTpittsburgh finalists are:

Excellence in Written Journalism

Traditional Feature

Reopening Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community

David S. Rotenstein

Business/Technology/Consumer

Catalyst Connection is strengthening ties between Ireland and Pittsburgh

Joyce Gannon

Medical/Health

Janice Kochik brings healthcare to Pittsburgh’s unhoused population

L.E. McCullough  

Science/Environment

How will Pittsburgh fare if new studies prompt the EPA to tighten air pollution standards?

Justin Vellucci

History/Culture

How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts

David S. Rotenstein

Lifestyle  

Franklin is poised to become the next great ‘Outdoor Town’

Sebastian Foltz  

Profile

Tammy Hepps came to Pittsburgh to research the Jews of Homestead and found Jeff Goldblum”  

L.E. McCullough  

Columns/Blogs

Tony Norman columns  

Boaz Frankel and tunnel manager Paul Manyisha explore one of the many rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel.
Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism

Traditional Feature

Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?”  

Boaz Frankel  

Yinzer Backstage Pass

The finalists and winners were selected by journalism professionals from outside the region.

Winners will be announced during the annual Golden Quills dinner on May 30 at Rivers Casino.

