The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced that NEXTpittsburgh has received nine nominations in the annual Golden Quills competition. Journalists from the 29 counties in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia are eligible for the awards, which recognize excellence in the profession.

The NEXTpittsburgh finalists are:

Excellence in Written Journalism

Traditional Feature “Reopening Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community” David S. Rotenstein

Business/Technology/Consumer “Catalyst Connection is strengthening ties between Ireland and Pittsburgh” Joyce Gannon

Science/Environment “How will Pittsburgh fare if new studies prompt the EPA to tighten air pollution standards?” Justin Vellucci

History/Culture “How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts” David S. Rotenstein

Lifestyle “Franklin is poised to become the next great ‘Outdoor Town’” Sebastian Foltz

Profile “Tammy Hepps came to Pittsburgh to research the Jews of Homestead and found Jeff Goldblum” L.E. McCullough

Boaz Frankel and tunnel manager Paul Manyisha explore one of the many rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism

Traditional Feature “Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?” Boaz Frankel Yinzer Backstage Pass

The finalists and winners were selected by journalism professionals from outside the region.

Winners will be announced during the annual Golden Quills dinner on May 30 at Rivers Casino.