The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced that NEXTpittsburgh has received nine nominations in the annual Golden Quills competition. Journalists from the 29 counties in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia are eligible for the awards, which recognize excellence in the profession.
The NEXTpittsburgh finalists are:
Excellence in Written Journalism
Traditional Feature
“Reopening Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community”
David S. Rotenstein
Business/Technology/Consumer
“Catalyst Connection is strengthening ties between Ireland and Pittsburgh”
Joyce Gannon
Medical/Health
“Janice Kochik brings healthcare to Pittsburgh’s unhoused population”
L.E. McCullough
Science/Environment
“How will Pittsburgh fare if new studies prompt the EPA to tighten air pollution standards?”
Justin Vellucci
History/Culture
“How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts”
David S. Rotenstein
Lifestyle
“Franklin is poised to become the next great ‘Outdoor Town’”
Sebastian Foltz
Profile
“Tammy Hepps came to Pittsburgh to research the Jews of Homestead and found Jeff Goldblum”
L.E. McCullough
Columns/Blogs
Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism
Traditional Feature
“Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?”
Boaz Frankel
Yinzer Backstage Pass
The finalists and winners were selected by journalism professionals from outside the region.
Winners will be announced during the annual Golden Quills dinner on May 30 at Rivers Casino.