While friends and family could track the progress of participants through the race organizer’s app, many chose to hit the streets themselves and cheer on the racers as they passed.
– All photos by Sebastian Foltz with text by Brian Hyslop
There also were many organized neighborhood celebrations complete with music and other festivities to energize the runners. Each year, the South Side Chamber of Commerce holds a festival to encourage runners down East Carson Street as they prepare to cross the notorious Birmingham Bridge.
Apart from the full 26.2-mile marathon, there was a half-marathon, a half-marathon walking division and a marathon relay.
Racers took off from the starting line on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, while the finish line was at Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Stanwix streets.
Pittsburgh native Margo Malone won the women’s division by crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 41 minutes, 56 seconds. Tyler McCandless won the men’s race in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 8 seconds.
Sebastian Foltz is a Pittsburgh-based freelance photographer and writer with contributions to newspapers and magazines in Pittsburgh, Oregon and Colorado. An avid whitewater kayaker, mountain biker and skier, Sebastian has a background in news, sports and outdoor journalism.
