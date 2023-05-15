NEXTpittsburgh, the indispensable digital media company in the region telling the authentic stories of what is happening and who is making it happen, is proud to welcome new Associate Publisher & Operations Manager, Sharon Steele.

“As we continue to grow,” says John Rhoades, owner & publisher of NEXTpittsburgh, “we are fortunate to bring Sharon on board, whose impressive track record, expertise and respect for her colleagues will help us further down this path.”

Steele will be leaving her role as managing director of corporate support for WQED, where she oversaw all aspects of WQED’s corporate support functions, including sponsorship and foundation underwriting for WQED television and radio channels and streams; digital marketing for WQED.org and WQED Digital First programming; plus funding of WQED Education initiatives.

“Having been an avid reader and follower of NEXTpittsburgh, I’m excited to join this organization that is providing such a valuable resource to our region. I look forward to working with John and the entire team,” says Steele, a resident of Squirrel Hill.

In addition to her work at WQED, Steele has been a publisher of a national architectural trade magazine, and an editor-in-chief of a food industry trade publication. She received a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business.

Steele will begin in early June.