One of Pittsburgh’s most prominent philanthropies, The Heinz Endowments, announced on Monday that Chris DeCardy will be its new president.

DeCardy, 56, has worked as a senior executive with major U.S. foundations and is currently an adviser for several nonprofit organizations related to climate change advocacy. Most recently, ​​DeCardy worked at the San Francisco-based ClimateWorks Foundation as acting CEO. He also served as vice president and director of programs with The David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

“The Endowments’ commitment to community and collaboration as the backbone for lasting change resonates deeply with me,” DeCardy said in a statement. “I look forward to learning from and working with nonprofit and civic leaders across the region.”

DeCardy is replacing Grant Oliphant, who departed in February to become CEO of the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

“We are delighted to appoint Chris to lead the Endowments and to continue to advance our philanthropic mission at this challenging and most critical time for our community,” said Endowments Board Chairman André Heinz in a press release. “The Pittsburgh community will benefit enormously from the exemplary leadership experience Chris brings to the Endowments and his work as a passionate, thoughtful and respected collaborator across the broad philanthropic sector.”

In 2022, The Heinz Endowments awarded grants totally $92 million, mostly to nonprofit organizations in western Pennsylvania, and currently has assets of around $2.1 billion.